LouAnn’s Quilt Garden to change ownership and name

Oelwein businesswoman LouAnn Milks, owner of LouAnn’s Quilt Garden and Retreat, is feeling very blessed these days. With retirement on the horizon, Milks was hoping to find someone interested in taking over her business located at 21 E. Charles St. After 29 years in operation, and now 4 grandchildren in the Chicago area, Milks was yearning to get away from the day-to-day business world and on to more family time with the next generation.
Along came Sarah Ottesen, a passionate quilter who had been at a couple of LouAnn’s quilting retreats and fell in love with the shop and business. She had mentioned at a retreat a few years ago that if LouAnn ever decided to sell her business, she might be interested.
Ottesen, her husband John and their four children relocated to Strawberry Point last year from his home state of California. Sarah, originally from rural Dundee, wanted to move closer to her parents and John was ready to help on the family farm. They are expecting baby No. 5 in November.
It turned out to be perfect timing. Ottesen said the business has always been kept up and continues to thrive. She doesn’t plan to change a thing.
“It’s a turnkey operation and I am really excited to take over the business. It’s everything I could dream of owning,” said Ottesen.
Ottesen said she and her twin sister Susan Travis learned to sew at a young age from their seamstress mother. They especially enjoyed learning the art of quilting. Her twin will be involved in the business as the graphic designer and social media tech. Ottesen said she will also have a retreat coordinator to handle the quilting retreats that are booked throughout the year.
“It’s a beautiful retreat,” Ottesen said of the times she had been part of a quilting group staying at the retreat. “We always referred to it as ‘our place,’ but then we found out that other groups also called it ‘our place,’ too. We love that kind of feeling.”
Ottesen explained the quilting retreats are like going to camp, making not only quilts, but memories and special times together. She said LouAnn’s Quilt Garden and Retreat has everything one could ask for: beautiful lodging quarters, great quilting areas, a full kitchen, convenient location to downtown shops, restaurants and entertainment, and wonderful hosts and staff.
“Jeff and I are so grateful to have someone to pass this on to,” LouAnn said, adding that her husband Jeff has been a vital instrument in the reconstruction/renovation of the 27-bed upstairs retreat quarters, the fabric shop and the two adjoining retail spaces.
“I knew I could run a business, but I didn’t know it would pull on my heartstrings like it has,” she said of all the friends she has made that share a quilting passion. “I’m excited to have the next generation to take over knowing Sarah loves this shop the same way I do.”
“LouAnn called this business ‘her baby’ and we want to make it ours, too,” Ottesen said. “We will keep the same staff and hours. The only thing to be changing will be the name. It will be called Farmer’s Daughters Quilts.”
Ottesen will be taking over on Aug. 1. She looks forward to meeting all of the area quilters and customers and making new friends, too. Persons can keep up with new happenings on Facebook at Farmer’s Daughters Quilts.