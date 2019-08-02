New wheels for Camp EWALU

Camp EWALU at Strawberry Point received a special gift on wheels this week from longtime local supporters. Camp Director Clark Baldwin was in Oelwein Thursday to accept the gift of a pickup truck from Birdnow Motor Trade.
“We had heard through my dad (Mark) and the grapevine that EWALU’s truck was beyond its
last leg,” said Jeremy Birdnow,
general manager of the Oelwein dealership, “and the camp was in need of a different vehicle for all of its utility purposes. We had a shop truck here at the Oelwein location that was in really good shape.”
Jeremy said he and his brother Justin, who runs the Birdnow dealership in Monona, agreed that the shop truck would be a good fit for EWALU’s purposes, so the gift was decided.
“My brother and I both had lots of great experiences at EWALU summer camps. I even got through my first bout with homesickness there, made lots of new friends and enjoyed the working farm and pioneering adventures,” he said. “My daughter is just finishing up a week of camp and I will pick her up Friday.”
“The Birdnow family has always been very generous supporters of EWALU, and we are truly grateful to them,” Baldwin said.
EWALU held its first summer Lutheran youth camping experience in 1961. Within five years, the summer camp had grown to more than 1,000 youth campers and 40 summer staff. Baldwin said by the end of the season this year, EWALU will have given more than 1,200 kids a unique Bible camp experience. More than 8,000 people come to EWALU per year.
Jeremy said the pickup that Baldwin drove back to camp Thursday, is a ¾ T Chevrolet truck with snowplow attachment.
“It’s a good truck and I’m sure they can get a lot of good use out of it for whatever they need it for,” he said.
“We knew we were going to have to get a different vehicle and soon. The board was going to discuss fundraising possibilities and then this happened,” Baldwin said, gesturing at the truck. “It’s a really great gift for us.”