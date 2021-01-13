OELWEIN — Two months ago, Northeast Iowa Dance Academy began offering NIDA Skills and Strength classes focusing on basketball skills, footwork, agility and overall coordination for young athletes. The first six-week session was a big success. NIDA is announcing a second session to begin next week.
Session 2 will be held on Monday nights (Jan. 18 — Feb. 22), with grades 1-4 at 6-6:30 p.m. and grades 5-8 following after, from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Taught by former Division I and professional basketball player, Kate Letkewicz, participating children will build important hand-eye coordination, quickness, and other skills necessary to excel on the basketball court.
In addition, various games and competitions are incorporated to keep energy/focus/cardio high.
For more information and to register for the session, log in or create an account at www.nidacademy.com and select “SESSION II.”
About the Coach
Kate Letkewicz has extensive basketball knowledge and athletic training through her years as a player. She is an Iowa native, graduating from Waterloo West High in 2014. She then went on to play at Dartmouth College, a Division I program in the Ivy League, where she was an 1,000pt scorer and a three-time All-Ivy League selection. After graduating, she played a year and a half of professional basketball in Spain and France, respectively.
Kate loves coaching young athletes, having been a camp counselor and individual trainer in the past.
Northeast Iowa Dance Academy is located in Oelwein, at 2645 S. Frederick Ave. NIDA has trained award-winning dancers and its teachers are constantly working to improve their own knowledge. Classes offered include Acro, Ballet, Tap, Hip-hop and others for students of all ages. Whether you are just getting started or looking to improve your technique and train your body, Northeast Iowa Dance Academy has a class for you.