INDEPENDENCE – Geater Machining and Manufacturing Co. on Wednesday announced that work has started on a 16,000-square-foot expansion at it’s facility at 12th Street Northeast in Independence.
With a current workforce of 410, the company plans to add 30 employees next year.
Work began in early November on the $5 million investment that will make room for new machining equipment, an expanded break room and a 24-hour employee fitness center, the company said in a news release.
“Independence has given outstanding support to Geater, which provides us the opportunity to continue to grow the business,” said Geater CEO Joe Meier. “We are able to build, buy new equipment and invest in technology to accommodate increasing customer demand. Our growth is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our employees.”
Additional updates to the Geater campus include expanded parking, a new front entrance as well as a sign and flags, and an office space extension to allow for greater collaboration between departments.
“We’re excited to continue to grow our workforce, as we look to add 30 employees in the next year,” said Amber Youngblut, vice president of human resources. “Geater is truly committed to being an employer of choice and these updated employee areas will help us continue to provide work-life balance for our employees.”
Since 1962, Geater has produced machined and fabricated parts for the aerospace, electronics and technology industries. It is a Small Business Administration member company and veteran-owned Iowa-based business.