Tour the current Fairbank Fire Station, built over five months in 1986, and you’ll see the trucks are crammed in bumper-to-bumper with just a few inches between. They have to back in with manual assistance in order to fit, longtime firefighter and emergency medical technician Ted Vorwald says; even the backup camera won’t do.
Photos posted on the Fairbank Fire Department’s Facebook Nov. 12 show a plywood-lined storage room and the former ambulance bay that Vorwald says has been too small to park in for a decade. It brims with uniforms, boxes and a flatbed trailer.
“Yes,” Vorwald said, the station is up to fire code, but moreover the Fairbank Fire and Rescue members are running out of room.
A proposed additional bay will be done without any new taxes, according to a Fairbank Fire Department social media post on Nov. 12.
“Because of the community’s years of continued financial support, we are financially able to achieve this without seeking a bond or tax increase!” the FFD post states.
Those in the fire district can look for a letter about a Jan. 23 fundraising drawing for prizes from local merchants, being mailed later this month.
Most of the proceeds will go toward building on, Vorwald said.
The current fire station was built in 1986. The ground-breaking ceremony was on Wednesday, May 7. The ribbon-cutting on Sunday, Oct. 12, during Fire Prevention Week.
“Where the fire station used to be at, is now the city maintenance shop down on Main Street,” said Vorwald, who joined the department in December 1966. “When we moved over there, why
the rats had undermined the cement, and we’d back the fire truck up and break the cement and we’d fill the holes up with crushed rock. That’s the kind of shape the building was in... When I got on the department, we had already remodeled... we remodeled it and insulated, put steel on the inside.
“This is why we needed a new station, plus, it was the same way, we were out of room, about like we are now, which is why we’re building on,” he said.
The current station cost $104,875.68, Fire Department minutes state from two days after the ribbon cutting and open house (Oct. 14, 1986).
The estimated total told to Fairbank City Council on May 5, two days before the ground-breaking, was $93,000, according to minutes. So the 1986 station was some 12% over the estimate.
Don Brandt was fire chief at the time of the 1986 remodel and frequently updated the Fairbank City Council, minutes show.
“The main construction of the building was done by Woods Construction and the materials from Modern Building Products, and most everything else, the inside of the building, was done by volunteer firefighters, and just whoever showed up,” Brandt told the Daily Register recently.
Companies named in the initial estimate, according to council minutes, included: Woods Construction for frame work and exterior and inside material; BB&C, for cement and brick work; Lyle Chase for brickwork; Fairbank Plumbing and Heating for heating; Sadler Electric for electric; Miller Plumbing for plumbing; Vitamin Drywall for drywall and material; and Hawkeye City Steel for continuous gutter.
The fire station stands on the former Charles Grantham property.
“The Jaycees used the old house that was abandoned probably five years, for a haunted house, then we wound up burning it,” Vorwald said.
“We burned a lot of old houses in town, that’s why we’ve got a fairly clean town,” he said.
TIME TO VOLUNTEER
“The big thing was all the volunteer labor we had to get this built,” Vorwald said of the current station, 1986 project.
The remodel coincided with a labor dispute at John Deere.
“Back in 1986 the Union and John Deere were having a labor dispute, and it ended up that John Deere locked us out for about six months,” Brandt said. “So it ended up that most of us Deere boys that were not able to work were down here doing the construction.”
The roster had some 25 firefighters.
“There was a couple of us down here every day, and every night when the rest of the crew were able to come off their jobs, there’d be about 20 guys — and some of the gals — helping do what needed to be done,” Brandt said.
The city was paying some of the expenses with electric funds.
“Fire Chief Don Brandt (said) the Fire Department has almost all of its funds used,” council minutes from July 7 state. “A bill was presented from Modern Building Products for $1,922.55 and Woods Construction for $8,241.11 for payment by the city from electric funds.”
“Through the years a lot of projects we do in town are funded through electric and gas, when we need money to do a project,” Vorwald said. “Just like this year, where the extra money probably came out of the electric fund.”
The City Council agreed to help pay for the building, but kitchen furnishings were to be gotten with fundraisers by the department, according to council minutes from Aug. 4.
Two months after it was built, Fire Department minutes state they applied $29,436.19 from the Firemen’s Fund toward the new station, which Vorwald indicated went to the city.
Kevin Niebuhr was reimbursed for drafting and blueprints at the Aug. 4, 1986 City Council meeting.
CURRENT EXPANSION
“Then when we put on the addition we plan on also using volunteer labor on that,” Vorwald said.
Earlier this month, the Fairbank Firemen’s Fund contracted with Martin Gardner Architects of Strawberry Point to design an addition for the Fairbank Fire Station. On Dec. 14, the Fairbank City Council voted 4-0 to allow “phase one” of expansion plans to proceed.
An 18-by-52-foot apparatus bay will be added to the right of the station’s three existing 12-by-12 doors to equal the station’s other doors. It will be set in a little owing to difficulty matching the current brick.
Firefighter Brian Stark of Martin Gardner Architects has helped secure pro bono design work for the 2020-2021 addition.
“Typically a project of this size you could have design (and) engineering fees costing as much as $20,000, and we’re doing it at a fraction of that cost,” Stark told the Daily Register earlier this month, saying 70%-80% of typical charges. “Basically, a lot of the design is being done pro bono to allow for a greatly reduced fee.”
Stark anticipated a construction budget of less than $100,000 for the addition, which would put it within the state-mandated threshold to be able to seek competitive quotes. Stark expected in December that documents would be put out to bidders in February and returned in March for a spring schedule.
When facing the three bay doors of the current fire station, the new bay will be on the right side. It will be set back a few feet. Vorwald said there was difficulty matching the brick.
A “phase two” office addition mentioned on a social media post is not planned for 2021, but rather will be further out, according to Vorwald.
FUNDRAISING CONTINUES
Shortly after the open house, another fundraiser in the form of a dance was held Oct. 18, 1986. Profit on a previous dance in 1984 was $3,000.
Recently dance intake has been close to $15,000, Vorwald said.
However, this year’s fundraiser will simply be the letter mentioned, owing to the pandemic.
