Presidential hopeful and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg pitched himself as a forward-looking Washington outsider intent on uniting the country by restoring U.S. credibility through global leadership and championing social and economic equality at home as he made one final swing through the area ahead of the Iowa Caucus today [Monday, Feb. 3].
"Look at how we always win, by party," he urged caucus-goers at the Oelwein Coliseum on Saturday, [Feb. 1]. " Every single time we’ve won the White House in the last 50 years, it’s been with a candidate who is focused on the future, someone who is new to national politics, not caught up in Washington, and open to a new generation of leadership."
He billed himself as a uniter, contrasting himself with others in the party who have called for revolution against the status quo.
"That’s coming at a time we’ve got a strong American majority ready to do the right thing, to move forward on everything from healthcare and climate to guns and immigration. At a time when we are dangerously polarized, we need not only in our party but in our country to be ready to bring as many people together as we can. That’s the way to win."
LOCAL CONTROL
An Oelwein man who identified as a Republican said he likes how Buttigieg governs locally.
"As mayors we’ve got to do our budgets in cash and make sure things all add up," Buttigieg said. "One thing we don’t do is shut down our town governments over a political disagreement... It’s unthinkable, so mayors just figure it out."
There's a time for federal and for local solutions, he said. Inequities such as health outcomes and housing affordability and mental health are all problems nationwide, but by locality "the shape of the problem is very different."
"Another thing I think is very important that we look at global solutions is dealing with mental health, whether it’s the opioid crisis affecting so many in the Midwest or different issues in other parts of the country. The mental health problem is hitting all of us in different ways. The lack of belonging is often one of the things people are medicating for when they’re self-medicating in ways that leads to addiction.
"So I’m proposing that we have federal grants to support local, we call it healing and belonging agendas, that are developed by local health departments or local community organizations. Things we think of as sometimes more conservative, neighborhood, family, sometimes faith, that can fill in some of those gaps in community and identity that people are feeling especially when the economy is kicking them around in new ways. And if we don’t act to fill in those gaps, that’s when some really ugly things come to take their place.
"The answers don’t have to come from Washington but more of the funding should so we’re lifting up local communities in solving those problems, and that’s a pattern you’ll see across my different policies.
FAITH AND MORALITY
An attendee asked about his faith.
"I’m committed to being a president for everybody, of every religion and no religion equally, and that’s a very important principle in this country," Buttigieg said. "Part of how I’m formed is by a Christian tradition that teaches that salvation has to do with how you make yourself useful to those who are cast aside and oppressed [or] overlooked."
On the campaign trail, that discussion can be taboo.
"When you’re running for office, the advice you get is to not mention poverty too much," Buttigieg said. "'Talk about the middle class, but not poverty.' Only there’s no scripture that says, ‘As you have done unto the middle class, so you have done unto me.’"
Laughter, then applause rose from the crowd.
He quoted I Corinthians 12:14-15: "The body is not made up of one part but of many. If the foot should say, 'Because I am not a hand, I do not belong to the body,' it would not for that reason cease to be part of the body."
"We’re all part of the same country and our lives are connected," he said. "In some ways, the ultimate worldly expression of how we are all connected is how we participate in this process and how it affects us. And making sure it’s something we do together instead of something done to certain people by other people."
He called on the country to "harness whatever moral tradition each of us holds to.”
That built on an earlier comment that Iowans have the "moral imagination" needed to build a better future and a sense of belonging "by seeing through to one another’s experiences through our own." He quoted an Iowan who tied a personal experience "when her father left her family" to the practice at the border of "family separation," saying, "she doesn’t want to see that happen, even in what seems like a completely different situation but might lead to the same pain, for a child from Central America torn out of his mother’s arms 1,000 miles away at the border somewhere in Texas. If she has the moral imagination to see what she has in common with somebody so different from her, surely we can get Washington to respond a little more to that understanding that Iowans already have."
FIRST 100 DAYS
In his first 100 days as president, Buttigieg told a questioner, “Job no. 1 is to restore the credibility of the United States in the global community."
He connected that to the climate, democracy and economic inequality.
"I have all kinds of ideas for how to solve [climate issues] that involve everything from engaging American farming to be part of the solution and ... investing in renewable energy. But the truth is, the U.S. can’t do it alone because it’s happening around the world, but the world can’t do it without us because we’re the biggest economy."
On democracy, he took on money in politics and "the kind of voter suppression -- often racial voter suppression -- that is changing election outcomes in different parts of the country."
"We’ve got to take steps to reform our democracy and make it truly free and fair from a 21st century Voting Rights Act to the big picture reforms that will do things like end Citizens United and get money out of politics," he said.
On economic inequality, he said some problems were complex while others were simple "like not getting paid enough. If we make different choices, then it will be more affordable to live in this country. When I’m president, we’re going to measure the performance of our economy not by the Dow Jones but by the income growth of the 90%."
INTERVIEW
Speaking on racial equality initiatives in an interview, Buttigieg outlined his Douglass Plan, which his website says "includes reforming broken criminal justice and health systems, strengthening access to credit and injecting capital into the Black community."
Buttigieg spoke out about Citizens United, the U.S. Supreme Court decision that removed the upper limit on campaign contributions, but he has been accepting campaign contributions of all sizes stating "for 2020, we need to make sure we use everything we can" to win against a well-connected opponent, echoing statements made to Iowa Public Radio's Ben Kieffer.
"I'm not a fan of our current campaign finance system," Buttigieg said, and pointed out "Our campaign has three-quarters of a million individual donors. We wouldn't be here without grassroots support."
Other candidates have pledged not to exchange government positions for campaign contributions, and Buttigieg agreed when asked. He said he makes "one promise in return for support — to use contributions to build our campaign in order to win."