The Oelwein Daily Register will again publish Senior Spotlights for our graduating high school seniors. To participate, Class of 2021 members and their families are invited to send answers to the questions below as well as a senior photo to editor@oelweindailyregister.com. Please include a phone number at which you can be contacted.
Questions? Call 319-283-2144 and ask for Chris Baldus, editor.
Graduating senior
questionnaire:
• Include your first and last name.
• From what high school will you graduate?
• What’s your favorite high school memory?
• What was your favorite high school activity and why?
• What are your plans after high school?
• List your high school honors.
• List your high school activities.