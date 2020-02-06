The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is seeking people who enjoy the outdoors, camping and meeting new people, to consider becoming volunteer campground hosts for the upcoming recreation season.
Volunteer campground hosts live in state parks from one to four months assisting DNR staff with light maintenance duties, checking in campers, and being a resource for visitors who are enjoying state parks and forests.
Campground hosts are provided a free campsite while they are actively hosting during the camping season. Hosts volunteer 20 – 40 hours per week, including weekends and holidays, while living on site in their own camper.
Campground hosts general duties include greeting visitors, assisting campers checking in and with reservations, cleaning bathrooms, light maintenance and administrative duties, acting as a liaison between campers and DNR staff and answering questions and disseminating information to campers.
Host positions are available at:
• Brushy Creek State Recreation Area
• Clear Lake State Park
• Geode State Park
• Gull Point State Park
• Lacey Keosauqua State Park
• Lake Ahquabi State Park
• Lake Macbride State Park
• Nine Eagles State Park
• Red Haw State Park
• Springbrook State Park
• Volga River State Recreation Area
Information on state parks is available online at www.iowadnr.gov/stateparks. To discuss the host position, contact the state park directly, or call 515-725-8489.