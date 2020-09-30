The American Cancer Society is challenging Iowans to walk 35 miles in October while raising funds to help the American Cancer Society invest in breast cancer research, prevention, detection and treatment.
The U.S. has more than 3.8 million breast cancer survivors as of 2019, and more than 150,000 breast cancer survivors are living with metastatic disease, three-fourths of whom were diagnosed at stages one to three, according to the American Cancer Society, “Breast Cancer Facts and Figures 2019-20.”
Approximately 41,760 women were expected to die from breast cancer in 2019 (15.5% of diagnoses) as were 500 men (18.7%). The Centers for Disease Control reports annual breast cancer death tolls nearly identical to those the ACS predicts.
GETTING ACTIVE
To get active in the fight, search Facebook for “Iowa 35 mile breast cancer challenge,” and click “join group,” which gives the following instructions.
Signup is available by following these four steps:
• Join on messenger to claim your rewards and log your miles here:
• Start your Facebook fundraiser here:
• Change your fundraiser title to “FIRST NAME: 35 Mile Challenge”
• Make sure your end date is set to Oct. 31.
Every dollar raised for the American Cancer Society will help invest in breast cancer research, patient support, prevention education, detection and treatment. Learn more at www.cancer.org.