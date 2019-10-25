City and school board elections will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5, in communities across Iowa and the U.S. Locally, in the race for two of Oelwein’s city government seats, incumbents have challengers — Mayor Peggy Sherrets will face off against Brett DeVore, and Councilman At-Large Darin Christensen is running against Tom Stewart. First Ward Councilman Matt Weber was the only one to file nomination papers for his Council seat, and no one filed papers for the Third Ward Council seat where Lou Ann Milks chose not to seek re-election.
It should be noted there are three Director positions to be voted on for the Oelwein Community School Board of Directors. There are no challengers to the Directors who are incumbents, Candace King and Erin Ryan.
The third Director’s seat has no incumbent. David Schmitt was selected to fill the position until election time. Schmitt said he would not run for the position, having served a number of years on the board in the past. Robert Bouska turned in nomination papers for the third Director’s position, which fills the slate of three candidates for the three seats.
In the Thursday edition of the Oelwein Daily Register, we heard from the two mayoral candidates on questions posed by the Register. Darin Christensen and Tom Stewart have also submitted responses, which are covered in today’s City Council candidates’ preview.
First of all, we asked each candidate to tell a little about their qualifications for public office and reasons for running.
Darin Christensen:
I feel I have served the citizens well for almost a full term now. I have always listened to the citizens and my track record shows that most of the time I have voted accordingly.
I have lived in Oelwein since 2004 and have owned two houses here, which I have greatly improved. I also own a business here and donate generously to many causes and organizations.
I would love to continue to serve the citizens of this community so we together can see some of the projects that are in their infancy mature into greatness for Oelwein.
Tom Stewart:
I decided to run for City Council because I believe my past 37 years of experience with the City of Oelwein would be beneficial. I have attended many City Council meetings in addition to numerous budget meetings for several departments within the city.
Also, in my role as a city official I met with many boards and committees, for example the tree board, airport board and street committee. While in the street department superintendent position, I personally worked with the competitive bidding process and the funding sources available to the different departments.
Q: Citizens’ major complaints seem to be focused on failing infrastructure such as streets and watermains. Do you have a plan to help address those issues and how to finance them?
Stewart:
My initial response to the failing infrastructure is for water and sewer we do collect a fee to cover that. Each month we all pay an infrastructure fee. That money collected needs to be used for just that. In addition to that charge we all pay for water and sewer rates monthly.
As far as our streets, I would like to see the local 1% option tax and franchise fee used to improve our streets. We also need to maintain our roads, like seal coating should be done on a yearly rotation.
Christensen:
I do not wish to answer the remainder of your questions because they are about negative issues that are constantly being addressed.
There are no easy or inexpensive solutions to those issues. We are continuously brain storming to remedy these issues.
So many people in Oelwein want to dwell on the negative when there are so many great things here. Until people start talking about the positives, Oelwein will continue to receive a bad reputation. It starts with the leaders of this community, the media, and most of all the citizens.
We are a great community if people would just stop with all the negativity.
Q: Young people continue to move out of the area. What can you, as a city official, do to keep youth from moving away or convince them to return?
Stewart:
Keeping our youth in their hometown into adult hood is very important to the livelihood of our community. We need to continue to support our local industries, so we can have employment with competitive wages and affordable housing.
Q: Empty downtown storefronts are waiting for tenants. Do you have ideas to revitalize the downtown?
Stewart:
I believe OCAD does an exceptional job trying to keep our store fronts filled. The community needs to support our local stores when possible.
The combined city and school election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5, with polls open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Oelwein voters who live in Ward 1 and Ward 3, will vote at the Oelwein Public Library meeting room on the east side of the library building.
Oelwein voters who live in Ward 2 and Ward 4, will vote at the Oelwein Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles St., and enter through the west doors.
Rural residents who live in Jefferson and Scott Townships, and voters of the City of Stanley who live in Fayette County, will vote at the Oelwein Legion Hall, 108 First St. SW.
If persons have questions about their voting locations they can go to the Fayette County Auditor website, click on Election Center, and click on “Official Notice of Election for the November 2019 City/School Election.” On that page there is a list of all the voting locations for residents in Fayette County. Persons can also call Auditor Lori Moellers, 563-422-3497.