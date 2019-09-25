Tuesday marked Voter Registration Day across the nation. For auditors in Iowa’s 99 counties, Tuesday also was the deadline for candidates to withdraw their nominations.
Fayette County Auditor Lori Moellers has compiled the list as of Tuesday’s 5 p.m. deadline for all of the city and school district candidates in the county.
Oelwein incumbent Mayor Peggy Lee Sherrets will face Brett DeVore on the ballot in November. Incumbent At-large Councilman Darin Christensen will be running against newcomer Thomas Stewart. First Ward Council Matt Weber is running unopposed and no one took out nomination papers for the Third Ward seat currently held by LouAnn Milks.
For the Oelwein Community School District, voters are to select three directors-at-large. Candidates are Erin Ryan, Candace King and Robert Bouska.
In the North Fayette Valley Community School District, there is one candidate for each of the four director seats that are up this year. For Director of District 4, Emily Koch is the sole candidate, District 6, Juliann Ahrens, District 7, Stacy Cummings, and to fill a vacancy in District 1, LaCreasha McNeese.
In the Postville School District, three at-large positions are up this year. Candidates are Travis William Koenig, Jessica J. Deering and Amy Loera.
The Starmont School District has four candidates running to fill three director positions, Terry Seedorff, Julie Uhlemkamp, Anthony Robert Recker and Kevin Powell.
Sumner-Fredericksburg has Jamie Steege as candidate for a director at large position. For director at large-Sumner District, there are two positions to vote for and candidates are Roger Wedemeier and Michael DeSloover.
Turkey Valley School District has Ernest Schmitt running for the District 2 director, Jolene Steinlage for the District 3 director, and Leon Shatek for the director at large post.
Wapsie Valley School District has no candidates listed.
West Central Community School has Josh VanSkyhawk running for the District 1 director position, Chad Ingels for District 3 director, and Mary Ann Munger for the director at large.
One candidate Barbara A. McGregor is on the ballot for District 1 director at Hawkeye Community College.
Due to deadline constraints, candidates for city positions in municipalities in Fayette County will be included in the Thursday edition of the Oelwein Daily Register.