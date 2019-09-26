When voters go to the polls this year on Tuesday, Nov. 5, their ballots will cover not only city elections, but also local school boards for their communities. This will mark the first year of the combined ballot, as the state legislature mandated the policy as a means to increase voter turnout for otherwise low counts on school board elections, and as a cost-saving measure. The combined election will be held in odd-numbered years.
The Daily Register published the area school board candidates in the Wednesday edition, along with the Oelwein City Council candidates. To recap the Oelwein Council candidates, in the mayor’s race, incumbent Peggy Lee Sherrets will face Brett DeVore; First Ward incumbent Matt Weber is running unopposed, at-large incumbent Darin Christensen will face Thomas Stewart, and Third Ward has no candidates filed.
Other city candidates from the county are listed alphabetically by municipalities.
In Clermont, James Matt is running for Mayor, and candidates for the two council at large positions are Troy A. Schott and Dina Taylor.
The city of Elgin will have competition among its three council at large seats. The six candidates for the three positions are Stephanie Hermen, James Lee Johnson, Sarah Rose, Bob Frieden, Ronald Hills (I) and Brian Thomas.
Fayette Mayor Andrew Wenthe will face Bobby Jo Larson. There are nine candidates running for the five council at-large posts, Nathan Post, Nancy Wulfekuhle (I), Tim Wulfekuhle, Amy Tucker (I), James B. Lowery, Curtis Larson (I), John Garcia, Linda Tenney, and Patricia L. Potratz.
In Hawkeye, incumbent Mayor Donald E. Kelly is running unopposed. In the race for the two at-large council seats are Jeremy James Eickhoff (I) and John Noll. To fill vacancies in two at-large seats Sara Schnur and Hugh Curtis (I) are on the ballot.
Maynard incumbent mayor Kelly Beacom is unopposed in his re-election bid. Jennifer Conners and James Byerly are the incumbents for the two council at-large seats, and Gene Holtz, also an incumbent, is on the ballot for an at-large seat to fill a vacancy.
The town of Randalia will have to rely on a write-in candidate for mayor, as no one filed papers for that position. For the three council at-large seats, Valerie Sue Knospe, Jeff Winkie and Michael Mahoney, all incumbents, are on the ballot.
At St. Lucas, Mayor James Rausch is unopposed for re-election, while incumbent councilmen Dave Anderson, Susan Franzen and Kurt Huinker are seeking re-election for their three at-large positions.
There is also no contested races in Wadena, where Mayor Jared Kent and at-large Councilmen Richard Aeschliman, Cameron McDowell and Randall Weber are all seeking another term.
Waucoma Mayor David Klimesh is running unopposed. There are five council at-large posts up for grabs with two incumbents seeking re-election, Mark Wayne Schmitt and Faye Winter. The remaining three spots will have to be filled with write-ins at the polls.
West Union Mayor Adam Keller will face Lester Hope in November. Ward 2 incumbent Cam Granger is unopposed, as is Ward 3 incumbent Andrew E. Smith. The At-Large seat has three candidates, Kennon W. Gumm (I), Linda Croal and Ann Hutchens.
In Westgate, Mayor Gene Rubendall is seeking re-election unopposed, with three candidates for the three at-large council positions, Savannah Dudley (I), Eric Wolff (I), and Randy Moore, on the ballot.
Three communities have a portion of their town in Fayette County, so they are also included.
Fairbank incumbent Mayor Mike Harter is running unopposed. In the race for the two at-large council seats, candidates are Ronald Woods (I), Ronald Miller (I), and Andrew J. Williams.
In the town of Stanley, the mayor’s seat and five council at-large seats are up for re-election, but no one filed nomination papers. As in some past elections, the community of 125 residents will have to turn to write-in candidates to determine its leaders.
In Sumner, councilman Jeffrey P. Smith is the lone candidate for mayor. Four are running for the two at-large council positions, Brock Rettinger, Brian Bockhaus, George Heying and Linda Meier (I).