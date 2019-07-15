Eleven young women are vying to become the 2019 Fayette County Fair Queen. The coronation ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, in the bandstand at the fairgrounds in West Union.
Before the crowning, the queen contestants will host free kids games at the Fair starting at noon. At 3 p.m. they will introduce themselves at the bandstand.
Aside from the queen, a Fair princess will be crowned and other awards given out.
This year’s queen contestants are: Miss Maynard Aryel Allwood, Miss Elgin Valerie Boleyn, Miss Westgate Olivia Decker, Miss Oelwein Naomi Gaede, Miss Hawkeye Katelyn Kuehner, Miss St. Lucas Rory Kuennen, Miss Clermont Ryin Lehmann, Miss Fayette Carson Larson, Miss Arlington Kylee Anfinson, Miss West Union Taylor Ney, and Jocelyn Kuker, an at-large candidate. There is no Miss Waucoma or Miss Wadena this year.
A pie auction following the queen coronation will conclude the ceremony
The Fayette County Fair Queen will represent the county at the Iowa State Fair Queen contest on Saturday, Aug. 10, in Des Moines, as well as many area activities throughout the year.
The 2018 Fayette County Fair Queen and Princess are Megan Niewohner and Gene Anne Burst, respectively.
Renee Larson is the Fayette County Fair Queen coordinator.
Miss Arlington
Kylee Anfinson, 17, daughter of Jeff and Sheryl Anfinson, is sponsored by the Arlington Community Club and the Arlington Women’s Star Club.
She attends Starmont High School where she is a member of the National Honor Society. She also has participated in volleyball, mentoring, and FFA.
She taking a course to become a certified nursing assistant and plans to attend college for nursing.
Miss Clermont
Ryin Lehmann, 18, daughter of Bruce and Sarah Lehamnn, is sponsored by the Clermont Community Club.
Lehmann graduated this year from North Fayette Valley High School with a 3.94 grade-point average. In high school she was a member of the varsity volleyball, basketball, and track and field teams. She competed in the Iowa State Track and Field Championships all four years of high school.
She was also a member of National Honor Society and FFA, in which she was a member of the 2019 state champion Program of Activities Team
This fall, Lehmann will attend Wartburg College to major in biology or exercise science with a minor in business administration or accounting. She hopes someday to open up her own chiropractic business.
She will run track for the Knights.
Miss Elgin
Valerie Boleyn, 16, daughter of Joan and Mike Boleyn, is sponsored by the Elgin Community Betterment Club._
She attends North Fayette Valley High School, where she participates in football and basketball cheerleading, chorus, band, Student Council, the Mental Health Awareness Team, and FFA.
A goal she has in mind is creating an annual 5K for mental health awareness.
She is on Fayette County’s 4-H Council, as well as the Fayette County Youth Development Committee and 4-H Foundation.
She has received the Gold Award from Girl Scouts.
For a career, she plans to eventually go into music education, agriculture business, or a medical field.
Miss Fayette
Carson Larson, 18, daughter of Curtis and Bobby Jo Larson, is sponsored by the Watermelon Days Committee.
A 2019 graduate of West Central High School, Larson was involved in Art Club and volleyball. The school honored her with the Super Fan Award this year.
Outside of school, Miss Fayette is involved in Girl Scouts and volunteers at in the community.
She will attend Hawkeye Community College this fall to earn a photography degree before she transfers to the University of Northern Iowa to earn an art-teaching degree.
She hopes to someday be a high school art teacher, volleyball coach and owner of a photography business on the side.
Miss Hawkeye
Katelyn Kuhner, 17, daughter of Jason and Kim Kuehner, is sponsored by the Hawkeye Businessmen’s Association.
She attends North Fayette Valley High School, where she has been on the honor roll all three of her years. She is a member of the FFA, Business Club and Spanish Club. In April, her Agriculture Communications Team placed 10th in the state.
She has participated in band, and received two Division-1 ratings. Outside of school, she also teaches dance.
After high school, plans to attend Hawkeye Community College for dental hygiene and then hopes to find a job in northeast Iowa.
Miss Maynard
Aryel Allwood, 17, daughter of Leslie and Bylinda Allwood, is sponsored by Cushions Plumbing, Heating and Electric.
She attends West Central High School, where she plays on the varsity softball team and is a member of Siblings by Choice, a mentoring program.
Allwood has been on the honor roll all three years of high school and is a member of National Honor Society.
She was Prom chairperson this last year, participates in school plays and musicals, and is a member of the Northeast Iowa Food and Fitness Initiative.
Outside of school, she is involved in 4-H and she has had two photos and poems published in the “2017 Connecting Communities: People and Places of Northeast Iowa Photography Book.”
After high school, Allwood plans to attend Hawkeye Community College to become a physical therapist assistant. She hopes to remain around northeast Iowa after graduation.
Miss Oelwein
Naomi Gaede, 17, daughter of Jessica and Travis Michels, is sponsored by Oelwein Chamber and Area Development.
She attends Oelwein High School, where she has lettered in track and softball, played volleyball and was on the wrestling team. She participated in Show and Concert choirs and earned a Division-1 rating in solo and ensemble.
She is the vice president of the Oelwein FFA, and is also active in 4-H.
She was selected for the Youth Leadership Council at Oelwein.
After high school, she plans to attend either Hawkeye Community College for photography or Kirkwood Community College for agricultural economics.
She might move on to a four-year institution, but plans to move back to the area after college.
Miss St. Lucas
Rory Kuennen, 16, daughter of Scott and Jenae Kuennen, is sponsored by the City of St. Lucas.
This fall, Kuennen will be a junior at Turkey Valley High School, where she participates in volleyball, trapshooting, band and choir. She does cross-aged teaching in second grade, as well as Youth Opposed to Drugs and Alcohol and school plays. She maintains a 3.3 GPA.
Outside of school, she is involved with her church and community, including being an assistant coach in little league baseball and softball.
After high school, Miss St. Lucas plans to pursue a degree in massage therapy or photography.
Miss Westgate
Olivia Decker, 16, daughter of Jason and Sharon Decker and Brent and Lisa Meyers, is sponsored by the Town of Westgate.
A member of the Denver High School Class of 2021, Decker maintains a 3.9 GPA and was on the girls varsity wrestling team. She managed the boys wrestling team. She is involved in student government and volunteers as a helper for a middle school teacher.
Outside of school, Decker is in 4-H and volunteers at church, as well as the Cedar Bend Humane Society.
After high school, she plans to attend the University of Northern Iowa to major in business management or agricultural business.
Miss West Union
Taylor Ney, 17, Lee and Theresa Ney, is sponsored by the West Union Chamber — A Main Street Community and West Union Event Center.
She attends North Fayette Valley, where she participates in cross country, track, softball, student government, FFA and is a member of National Honor Society and the Mental Health Awareness Team.
Outside of school, she is active in her church and community.
After high school, Miss West Union plans to attend a four-year institution and earn a degree in the medical field. After college, she would like to travel to impoverished countries and help those in need.
At-large Candidate
Jocelyn Kuker, 17, daughter of Brent and Gina Kuker, is sponsored by Dessel- Roach Furniture and Floors.
She attends North Fayette Valley High School, where she plays basketball, is a football manager, participates in concert and jazz choirs, and is a member of the FFA, Spanish Club, add German Exchange.
Outside of school, she is on the Fayette County 4-H County Council and 4-H Youth Development Committee. She also assists with youth athletics and is a water safety instructor aide at the West Union Aquatic Center
After high school, Kuker plans to attend a four-year university to major in elementary education and then attain a full-time teaching position.