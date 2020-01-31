The third week of the Session has ended and this week was full of committee meetings and more legislation has begun to move through the necessary hurdles. We have begun voting on a few pieces of legislation in sub-committees and committees and in the next few weeks, we will begin to see pieces of legislation hit the House floor for discussion and debate.
This week, I got to have one of my favorite days up in the Capitol this past week: FFA Day on the Hill. Having spent much of my professional career as a teacher and FFA advisor at Preston, Oelwein and Jesup schools; agriculture and FFA have always been near to my heart. I am always excited and encouraged to meet with, and discuss the future of, agriculture with these bright students who have committed to shaping the future of agriculture, regardless of whether they make a career of it or not.
As the Legislature continues to move forward; I am looking forward to being able to find common ground on legislation to make meaningful change in the lives of working Iowans and families.
It is my great pleasure and humbling privilege to serve as your state representative for Iowa House District 64. Please feel free to contact me anytime by email at bruce.bearinger@legis.iowa.gov or by phone at 515-281-7537. Please stay safe and have a great next week.