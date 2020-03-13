Week 9 of the legislative session has ended and it was another very busy week full of debate and committee discussions.
This week, the Iowa House passed a bad piece of legislation that took Iowa in the wrong direction on Medical Cannabis. The current medical cannabis law allows cannabis products to contain up to 3% THC, the active ingredient which helps suffering Iowans in pain from a variety of conditions. The bill passed by the Iowa House has a new per-patient limit of 4.5 grams of THC in a 90-day period.
This dose amounts to about 50 milligrams a day, less than what is presently available.
Along with my party, we offered an amendment to the House that would allow 25 grams of THC in a 90-day period, but this measure was struck down by the majority party. We then offered a compromise of 15 grams, but yet again this measure was struck down. There are people in need of this treatment in the State of Iowa, and if they do not have access to the necessary amount, individuals may seek different treatments, such as opioids. Iowans deserve better.
• • •
State Officials Get Coronavirus Update: What You Need to Know
The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) is recommending proactive measures to help delay the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Currently, there are 13 presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, as of March 10, 2020. Twelve of these cases are in Johnson County and one is in Pottawattamie County but more cases are expected to be discovered within the next few days.
How is the state responding?
Gov. Reynolds has proclaimed a disaster emergency. Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) and its health care partners are working to protect Iowans and minimize the spread of COVID-19. Other details to note:
• State Hygienic Laboratory is equipped to test for cases of 2019 novel coronavirus in Iowa residents.
• State Emergency Operations Center is collaborating with state agencies to respond.
• Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is prepared to step up response efforts as needed.
• The Iowa Board of Regents has instructed the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa to use virtual instruction, and are asking students to not return to classes after spring break. Many private Iowa colleges and universities are expected to do the same.
According to IDPH, relevant information is being provided to schools, child care centers, businesses, health providers, long-term care providers, emergency medical personnel, law enforcement, and local public health partners.
What is COVID-19?
Like the flu, COVID-19 is spread when infected people cough or sneeze and tiny droplets land nearby to another individual.
If during those 14 days the person experiences symptoms, they should see their health care professional immediately. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. These symptoms can appear in as little as two days after exposure for up to 14 days after exposure. People with the virus can show few symptoms, or they can become severely ill.
Prevent the Spread
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the IDPH recommends doing the following:
• Covering your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
• Clean your hands frequently with soap and water.
• Contain germs by staying home when you are sick.
• Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.
• Disinfect and clean frequently used surfaces and objects.
The risk of the virus to the general public is low, so those simple precautions can make a big difference. In fact, Iowans are still far more likely to get the flu than COVID-19. To curb the spread of this virus, the IDPH requests that Iowans returning from certain countries voluntarily self-isolate for 14 days. These countries include China, Hong Kong, Iran, Italy, Japan, and South Korea.
A mandatory disease reporting order is in place for COVID-19. All providers must report positive results to IDPH for public health surveillance and monitoring. Case numbers are updated regularly and IDPH will release those details to the public. For more information related to COVID-19 in Iowa, please visit https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus.