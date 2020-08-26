JESUP – Jesup’s 23rd annual car/bike cruise – hosted by the Lions Club – will be held on Sunday, September 6, 2020, starting at 2 p.m. with registration in the city park. Registration fee is $5. Judging will be from 2 to 4 p.m.
At 4 p.m., it’s auto destruction time. The cruise begins at 5 p.m., and at 6:45 p.m. it’s the burnout competition. The afternoon’s event should end by 7:30 p.m. or so.
Other aspects of the day include food, raffles, a trivia contest, and the awarding of “best of” trophies.
For more information, contact George Steinbron at 319-240-2781, Devin Bohling at 319-939-8692, or Jeff Clayton at 319-415-6277.