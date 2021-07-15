WEST UNION — A Manchester man is facing a felony charge after allegedly speeding through a crime scene early Monday morning.
Diontay Marcus Cobbs, 26, is charged in Fayette County District Court with Class D felony eluding and serious misdemeanor possession of marijuana-first offense.
According to the criminal complaint, the incident occurred around 1 a.m. near Echo Valley Road and South Pine in West Union. Cobbs was driving a red Hyundai Tibron when he sped through a lighted crime scene in which the road was partially blocked. There were also multiple police units present.
A Fayette Police officer pursued the car with lights and sirens activated. Cobbs, however, drove faster — more than 25 mph over the speed limit — eventually losing control and crashing, the complaint says.
The car rolled into a ditch, and as officers made their way to it marijuana could be seen from outside it, the Fayette officer said.
Cobbs received a court-appointed attorney.