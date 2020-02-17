SUMNER —Accidental carbon monoxide poisoning claimed the life of an Jerit Alan Yearous, 52, on Feb. 11 at his rural Sumner home, according to his obituary.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Meadowbrook Country Club in Sumner and for one hour preceding services at the church.
He leaves behind his wife Jennifer Flage and their daughters Taylor of West Des Moines and Callie of Sumner.
Details of Yearous’ death were not available, but it serves as a stark warning about the odorless, colorless gas.
“It’s a real tragedy, and it can happen to anybody,” said Fayette County Public Health Administrator Catherine Miller. “It will kill you before you are aware of it 90% of the time.”
In 2018, one in 200,000 Iowa residents — 17 people — died from exposure, according to the Iowa Department of Health. That’s down from a peak of 30 deaths in 2005.
At mid-level exposure, the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning — such as headache, nausea, confusion and fatigue — tend to mimic the flu “which is everywhere right now,” Miller said. “Most of us would put that down to flu-like symptoms, really, really similar.”
Carbon monoxide emanates from burning fuel, such as unvented kerosene and gas space heaters; leaking chimneys and furnaces; back-drafting from furnaces, gas water heaters, wood stoves, and fireplaces; gas stoves; generators and other gasoline powered equipment; automobile exhaust from attached garages; and tobacco smoke, according to state health.
“That’s why they will tell you to have a detector on every level of the house,” Miller said, in the basement where the furnace is, on the main level and upstairs where the bedroom is.
“Make sure chimney’s not blocked,” she said. “If you live in an old house, you’ve got leaking chimneys. You can get backdrafts.”
If possible, have the furnace checked annually.
“Don’t ever use a portable gas stove — camp stove or a charcoal burning device — in the garage,” Miller said. “Don’t ever leave a car running in the garage.”
Carbon monoxide detectors are available at local hardware stores and range from $23 to $68.
“Nowadays, there are better detectors out there,” Miller said. “It used to be based on the life of your battery. Now there’s long range ones or ones that are wired into homes so you don’t need a battery” if there’s power, and “combo smoke/CO detectors.”