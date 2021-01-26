FAIRBANK — Haley Tiedt began training last fall to advise the Center for Advanced Professional Studies (CAPS) program for Wapsie after two years with the district as an instructional associate.
Families gathered for the launch on Thursday Jan. 14 in the office of VanDaele Insurance, where students are now undergoing standard vocational training in collaborative problem solving to assist area employers.
When students met Monday, just seven school days into the program, the associates-in-training had already completed a mock-business competition, in which they researched and designed a product and presented or attempted to sell it to judges — over a video call to attain social distancing amid the ongoing pandemic.
Participants emphasized the value of the kinesthetic or activity format compared to the rote memorization of school.
“In this format, like in doing the design sprint, instead of just getting by, we actually had to do the research, we had to take it that step farther and find out for ourselves so we knew what we were going to do when we presented it,” student Christopher Tibbott said. “We can’t just do what we need to do to get by. We’re taking that next step.”
Participant Asa Kelley enjoyed the collaborative format.
“I really like this setting compared to the school setting because we’re collaborating all the time,” Kelley said. “We’re kind of educating ourselves instead of just getting educated.”
The semester-long program allows upperclassmen (junior and seniors) to explore their career interests for dual high school and college credit. (Transfer rules vary. The class is repeatable for high school credit-only.)
“I did a lot of training and marketing/promotional work this fall to businesses … as well as recruiting with the students,” Tiedt said.
Students will officially be considered “associates” under the program after completing their vocational training in February, when they will receive CAPS-branded pens at a “penning ceremony.”
“That’s part of the professionalism of caps, they are my ‘associates,’” Tiedt said. “I’m the instructor but we’re equal and we’re all striving for the same purpose, to help each other and be successful.”
They will then be paired with area employers who have signed on for their assistance.
Career fields of study, in the nationally-recognized CAPS program, are called strands. These may include bioscience; engineering; business, technology, media; human services; medicine and healthcare — although not all are yet represented in local partnerships.
After pitching the project to agencies in Fairbank, Readlyn Oran and Sumner, Tiedt assembled a “project board” of 10 or so project options for students to select, or classmates can propose their own.
Agencies contributing ideas to the project board included:
Bremer County Conservation would like a map made of its trails and a natural playscape designed for Sumner.
Fairbank would like features added to the bike trail.
Readlyn is moving its city hall to a former medical office and would like its council chamber space designed.
Host site VanDaele Insurance requested assistance in marketing, including its newsletter and social media.
Wapsie Valley Schools requested to train assistants for the offices and to help out elementary teachers.
After the coronavirus vaccine has been widely distributed, Tiedt would like to duplicate an intergenerational project pairing student associates with a senior citizen in an area senior living setting. Other CAPS schools conducted a similar “legacy project” pairing with the Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls, Tiedt indicated.
The program, Tiedt and students indicated, departs from lecture toward learning by doing.
“Instead of trying to make the grade or impress someone else, you’re trying to impress yourself as opposed to what’s the right answer,” Tiedt said of the program. “You get away from this checking boxes and you start to develop skills that will be with you your whole life. And you get to add on and build as you go through your professional career.”
“I had a mom call me, and say I need to know what CAPS is because (my student) really only likes school because of friends or sports, he doesn’t really know what to do.’ And I said ‘he’s perfect for CAPS,’” Tiedt said.
The program, she said, allows students to dive into their interests.
“In school, it’s just that we don’t really have the time to dig deep enough, to really figure out what they want,” she said. “We’re expecting students to know what they want to do when they’re 18 when most of us don’t really know what we want to do even once we’re 30. And learning is always happening — you learn forever. Your career can change, your path can change... And I think that encompasses CAPS because it’s not one right answer, it’s many paths that lead you to purpose.”
ASSOCIATES REACT
Participant Kaylee Kleitsch is active in FFA and said CAPS reminds her of it.
“It’s more of an activity than a classroom,” Kleitsch said. “You’re actively doing it.”
“What I hear you saying is you’re networking with people like you would do in FFA and you have a problem, you find ways to solve it,” said Principal TJ Murphy, who was observing.
Participant Sydnie Martin indicated she likes the open-ended nature of it.
“Anybody can say their ideas and we can critique off it and go off it and start the next conversation,” Martin said.
“You can come here and be vulnerable,” participant Elly Schares said. “You’re not sticking to the status quo, I feel you can be yourself here. Well you can at school, but — it’s different.”
“Even if we do have the same project, we all have different approaches,” MaKenna Porath added. “I think my favorite thing about CAPS is there is no teacher, no higher (authority). We’re all equal.”
“I’m hearing each one of you has a specific skillset you’ve acquired, and you collaborate and bring your skillsets together on that team … and find ways to make that team be the best it can be,” Murphy said.