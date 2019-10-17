STRAWBERRY POINT — Carol’s Closet volunteers will host its second annual banquet honoring veterans, seniors, those with disabilities and families, on Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Strawberry Point Civic Center.
Everyone is invited to attend the banquet at which Linzy Martin, Vietnam veteran and Strawberry Point Economic Development Director will serve as Master of Ceremonies.
The theme for this year’s banquet is “Spreading Love,” and speakers include Pastor Mary Green of Strawberry Point United Methodist Church, and Dennis Rima, formerly of Strawberry Point and Clarity Clinic, Dubuque’s Development Director. Both speakers will offer information on how Carol’s Closet is assisting northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin area veterans, senior citizens, disabled individuals, and families.
Social time begins at 5:30 p.m. with dinner and program from 6-8 p.m. Dinner will be salad, ribeye, vegetable, roll and dessert. Persons may RSVP by texting or calling 563-608-9649, email to crlcloset@gmail.com or going to www.carolscloset.net. At the end of the evening an opportunity will be extended to give a financial gift to support Carol’s Closet over the next year.
Carol’s Closet is a 501 C3 non-profit organization with a mission to provide free of charge medical equipment, household items, clothing, diapers, new car seats, cribs, and any essentials in life necessary for veterans, seniors, those with disabilities, and families in need. The Strawberry Point community and others in neighboring communities have supported Carol’s Closet by donating items and financial assistance since 2011. Beginning in October 2019, Carol’s Closet now accepts furniture. The furniture can be donated or brought in on a consignment of 50% to the donor and 50% to Carol’s Closet. Call 563-608-9649 to make an appointment.
Carol’s Closet operates out of a store front, 114 W. Mission Street in Strawberry Point. The store is currently open only on Mondays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and by appointment. All money raised goes to support the mission. The funds are used to purchase new car seats, new cribs, diapers and other items not donated, for example hygiene products for adults. The organization appreciates any donations of the items.
Currently funds are also being used for restoration of the property that was damaged due to a fire last December, at 624 Commercial Street. An apartment has been renovated above the garage and currently it is rented by a veteran.
Clayton County visiting nurse, Tina Nieland, RN Maternal Health Region 19 Care Coordination said, “I have utilized the generosity and support that Carol’s Closet provides for the clients throughout northeast Iowa. My role at the CCVNA has been to provide resources for pregnant women and families with children up to age 5. The resources at Carol’s Closet have been very valuable for families to access and use. The organization has been very helpful to those I have referred.”
Karli Schmelzer, a director of Family Development and Self-Sufficiency (FaDSS) Program, Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation said, “We are so grateful that Carol’s Closet is an available resource for the families we serve that are financially unable to purchase necessary items for their baby. The kindness and generosity makes an important difference.”
The immediate goals for Carol’s Closet are to have individuals, organizations and churches provide a few hours per month of volunteer work to help sort donations. Various areas of help are needed. Other volunteers are needed for office work including managing a website and helping advertise to other areas we haven’t yet reached to share what we have to offer.
A volunteer, who spends as many as 10-15 hours a week sorting, washing and organizing clothes says, “I am very excited to volunteer for an organization that is offering so much to so many in our area and beyond. This is a very rewarding volunteer position and I always look forward to helping where I am needed.”
For more information and/or to assist as a volunteer call Jane Sparrgrove, volunteer director at 563-608-9649 or email crlcloset@gmail.com. Address to send your tax deductible gift to support Carol’s Closet is: 624 Commercial Street, Strawberry Point, IA 52076.