What do you call a pizza with pulled pork, bacon, Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce, and fire-roasted corn?
Casey’s General Stores don’t have a name for it so far, referring to it only as the Midwest Mystery specialty pizza that it will introduce statewide Sept. 1. The company will have a contest for its customers to give it a permanent name.
“Casey’s is based in the heart of the Midwest, and we really wanted to showcase this with the ingredients on our new Midwest Mystery Pizza,” said Art Sebastian, Casey’s vice president of digital experience.
Earlier in August, Casey’s launched a social media campaign asking fans to guess what ingredients might be on the new Midwest Mystery pie to which there were hundreds of guesses. Additionally, because Midwest Mystery is only a temporary name, starting Sept. 1, people will be invited to enter Casey’s Name-Our-Pizza contest by submitting name suggestions at caseys.com until Sept. 14. Whoever suggests the winning name will receive free Casey’s pizza for a year.
“We’ve had fun engaging with people on social media about what the ingredients might be and we’re excited to hear what they come up with for names once they’ve tried it.” added Sebastian. “We hope they’re just as passionate about the Midwest Mystery Pizza as they are about our other pizzas!”
Three suggested names will be selected and then put out for the public to vote Sept. 16-22. The winning name will be announced on Sept. 28.