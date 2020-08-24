Cash's crop: Youngest Kerns serves up sweet corn before school starts Tuesday

When customers from as far as derecho-impacted Linn County frequented the Kerns Sweet Corn stand on Monday morning, they got to talk with the family’s youngest corn salesman for the first time this year.
Cash Kerns, 8, had been out on shift for about two hours shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday and already had a system down.
“I bag the corn before someone comes so if they come I just have to hand them the sack,” he said. He was bagging the ears by the baker’s dozen and estimated he had sold three bushels so far.
“It’s my first day this summer,” said Kerns of working at the stand. “Last summer, I did it a couple times.”
He also helped his parents, Blake and Anna Kerns, picking corn and sorting green beans on the family farm outside of town near his house. “My backyard’s one of my dad’s farms,” he said.
“I like salt and butter on my corn,” he said as to his favorite dish with it.
On Tuesday, Cash will return to Wings Park Elementary where he is starting second grade.
He estimated he helped seven or eight customers on Monday.
As to whether he was practicing math by figuring out prices, he said, “If it’s easy for me, I just do it myself, but if I need help, (the family) helps me.”
“Have a good day,” he tells customers.
“I really like it because you get to see a lot of people,” he said.
One couple with a Linn County license plate said the derecho flattened their field.
“They drove up from Marion, Iowa, because they have no corn in Cedar Rapids right now because of the storm that came through (two weeks ago on) Monday,” Anna Kerns said. “They purchased 10 dozen. I guess we’re the only people in the area with corn right now.”