Representatives of The Tri-State Coalition Against Human Trafficking & Slavery visited Court St. Rita #321 of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas at their Sept. 9 meeting. The coalition is affiliated with a broader organization, United States Catholic Sisters Against Human Trafficking. Representing the coalition which is headquartered in Dubuque and works in Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois were Sister Mary Lechtenberg and Sister Irene Lukefahr.
The sister’s presentation included power point, a film, handouts and discussion groups. The members learned that trafficking is taking place because there is a demand: greed, money, lust (desire for sex) and power. Places where teen girls and boys are often solicited for trafficking include truck stops, sporting venues and fairs.
Individual court members had an opportunity to share in small groups one thing they had each learned from the program. Some of the comments were “Difficult home life is an opening to the danger”, “Drug use is a precursor” and “Young people out on the street alone are picked up for trafficking on an average of only 48 hours”.
The presenters distributed information on ways individuals could help. They emphasized that if you witness what you think is a trafficker or victim, do not approach them personally. Contact the police with where it is taking place, descriptions of the people, license plate numbers and pictures if possible.
The coalition is presenting a collaborative in-service workshop in Dubuque in cooperation with more than 20 individuals and agencies. It will take place at Mount Carmel’s Marian Hall on Saturday, September 21.
Before the meeting the court hosted a potluck meal. Special guests were the faculty and staff of Sacred Heart School who introduced themselves and shared information about their teaching careers. Also recognized for their service were members of the Sacred Heart parish staff.
A Certificate of Appreciation was presented to Pam Wardell for her dedication to the annual Catholic Daughter sponsored garage sale. Ms. Wardell has been the chairperson of the sale for a number of years and had assisted at the sale for many years before that.
Court Chaplain, Deacon Jim Patera and Cheryl Patera gifted everyone in attendance with a Miraculous Medal necklace. Deacon Patera spoke about the significance of the medal. They also distributed information about the history and promises associated with it.
In the Circle of Love reports, Youth and Education chairperson, Nancy Kastli reported on the 2020 Educational contest themes. They are: “Blessed are the Peacemakers “ Mark 5:9 and Living in Harmony with Others. The contest deadline for entries for both students and adult member participants is February 1, 2020.
As Spiritual Enhancement chairperson, Barbara Voshell reported that the Give Us This Day devotional samples which she had secured were well received. She encouraged interested members to pick up the last few copies remaining. Voshell also presented the opening and closing prayers.
Regent Diana Stewart announced Crystal Hyman has accepted the Circle of Love Leadership chairmanship. All the chairmanships positions are now filled.
The Iowa State Court is sponsoring workshops on all things Catholic Daughters at four locations across the state this fall. The site closest for Court St. Rita members to attend will be Manchester on October 5th.
Catholic Daughter Sunday has been scheduled for October 20. Members will gather in a reserved area at Sacred Heart Church to join in the 10:00 a.m. rosary and attend Mass and receive Communion together.
The September winner of the Uganda project basket was Diane Stejskal. Karen Cannon won the half & half drawing and the door prize.
Hostesses were Delphine Deaner and Barbara Gehrke. Their committee included Sheila Butters, Sharon Lorsung, Bertha Scheckel, Luella Suhr, Alice Steinman, Colleen Schoultz, Virginia Larimer and Jeannie Kalb.
Presenting to the group at the October meeting will be Sacred Heart School principal, Julie Woods. The gathering will include the annual Sew, Grow, Make or Bake Country Store Silent Auction. Linda Potter and Carolyn Olson will serve as hostesses. Serving as committee members will be Kay Troupe, Rachelle Troupe, Kaye Frazer, Marilyn Gallo, Anne Strawn, Anna Mary Harrington, Cheryl Patera and Leslie Horan.