Fayette County GOP Chair Kimberly Pont has announced caucus locations for Republicans for the Iowa caucuses on Monday, Feb. 3. Caucus locations open at 6:30 p.m. It you are not sure what precinct or city ward you live in, go to: https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/voterinformation/ and click on “find your precinct/polling place.”
Fayette County Republican caucus locations are listed alphabetically as follows by township and city ward:
Auburn Twp — Hawkeye Community Library, 104 S. Second St., Hawkeye
Banks-Fremont Twp — West Central Community School, 305 Pember St., Maynard
Bethel-Windsor Twp — Hawkeye Community Library, 104 S Second St., Hawkeye
Center Twp — Fayette Community Library, 104 W. State St., Fayette
Clermont Twp — North Fayette Valley Middle School, 23493 Canoe Rd., Elgin
Dover Twp — West Union Public Library, 210 N. Vine St., West Union
Eden Twp — Hawkeye Community Library, 104 S. Second St., Hawkeye
Fairbank Inc. — Oelwein Community High School, 307 Eighth Ave. S.E., Oelwein
Fairfield-Putnam Twp — Arlington Community Center, 853 Main St., Arlington
Harlan Twp — West Central Community School, 305 Pember St., Maynard
Illyria Twp — North Fayette Valley Middle School, 23493 Canoe Rd., Elgin
Jefferson Twp — Oelwein Community High School, 307 Eighth Ave. S.E., Oelwein
Oelwein Wards 1, 2, 3, 4 — Oelwein Community High School, 307 Eighth Ave. S.E., Oelwein
Oran Twp — Oelwein Community High School, 307 Eighth Ave. S.E., Oelwein
Pleasant Valley Twp — North Fayette Valley Middle School, 23493 Canoe Rd. Elgin
Scott Twp — Arlington Community Center, 853 Main St., Arlington
Smithfield Twp — Arlington Community Center, 853 Main St. Arlington
Union Twp — West Union Library, 210 N. Vine St., West Union
West Union Wards 1, 2, 3 — West Union Library 210 N. Vine St., West Union
Westfield Twp — Fayette Community Library, 104 W. State St., Fayette