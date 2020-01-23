Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Fayette County GOP Chair Kimberly Pont has announced caucus locations for Republicans for the Iowa caucuses on Monday, Feb. 3. Caucus locations open at 6:30 p.m. It you are not sure what precinct or city ward you live in, go to: https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/voterinformation/ and click on “find your precinct/polling place.”

Fayette County Republican caucus locations are listed alphabetically as follows by township and city ward:

Auburn Twp — Hawkeye Community Library, 104 S. Second St., Hawkeye

Banks-Fremont Twp — West Central Community School, 305 Pember St., Maynard

Bethel-Windsor Twp — Hawkeye Community Library, 104 S Second St., Hawkeye

Center Twp — Fayette Community Library, 104 W. State St., Fayette

Clermont Twp — North Fayette Valley Middle School, 23493 Canoe Rd., Elgin

Dover Twp — West Union Public Library, 210 N. Vine St., West Union

Eden Twp — Hawkeye Community Library, 104 S. Second St., Hawkeye

Fairbank Inc. — Oelwein Community High School, 307 Eighth Ave. S.E., Oelwein

Fairfield-Putnam Twp — Arlington Community Center, 853 Main St., Arlington

Harlan Twp — West Central Community School, 305 Pember St., Maynard

Illyria Twp — North Fayette Valley Middle School, 23493 Canoe Rd., Elgin

Jefferson Twp — Oelwein Community High School, 307 Eighth Ave. S.E., Oelwein

Oelwein Wards 1, 2, 3, 4 — Oelwein Community High School, 307 Eighth Ave. S.E., Oelwein

Oran Twp — Oelwein Community High School, 307 Eighth Ave. S.E., Oelwein

Pleasant Valley Twp — North Fayette Valley Middle School, 23493 Canoe Rd. Elgin

Scott Twp — Arlington Community Center, 853 Main St., Arlington

Smithfield Twp — Arlington Community Center, 853 Main St. Arlington

Union Twp — West Union Library, 210 N. Vine St., West Union

West Union Wards 1, 2, 3 — West Union Library 210 N. Vine St., West Union

Westfield Twp — Fayette Community Library, 104 W. State St., Fayette

