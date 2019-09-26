INDEPENDENCE — National 4-H Week, during which millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni across the country celebrating everything 4-H, is coming up Oct. 6-12.
The theme this year is “Inspire Kids to Do,” which highlights how 4-H encourages kids to take part in hands-on learning experiences in areas such as health, science, agriculture and civic engagement.
To celebrate 4-H Week, Buchanan County 4-H will sponsor a county wide citizenship project to support Wildthunder Wildlife and Animal Rehabilitation and Sanctuary in Independence.
In Buchanan, more than 200 4-H youth and 80 volunteers from the community are involved in 4-H.
Wildthunder Wildlife and Animal Rehabilitation and Sanctuary is a state and federally licensed wildlife rehabilitation facility and state licensed animal shelter. It is owned and operated by Tracy Belle, a Master Class Wildlife Rehabilitator with more than 25 years of experience.
The non-profit organization works with multiple species of injured and orphaned wildlife; these animals include reptiles, bats, raptors, and mammals as well as exotic animals and special needs cats.
Members of 4-H are asked to collect good protein pet food, non-clumping cat litter, leashes, collars, toys, puppy pads or cash to benefit the animal shelter.
One of the most anticipated events of National 4-H Week every year is 4-H National Youth Science Day, which sees hundreds of thousands of youth across the nation taking part in the world’s largest youth-led STEM challenge. The theme for this year’s challenge is “Game Changers,” which will run throughout October.
Developed by Google and West Virginia University Extension Service, Game Changers will teach kids coding skills through fun exercises including gaming, puzzles and physical activity.
To learn more about how you can get involved, visit http://www.4-h.org/.