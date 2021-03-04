The Oelwein Community School District is home to one of the FoodCorps programs that provides a fulltime Service Member to the students. It’s a perfect learning opportunity for both the teacher and the student. The week of March 7 to 12, 2021 is National AmeriCorps week highlighting the many AmeriCorps service members and programs across the nation.
Oelwein School District is celebrating seven years with a full-time service member. In 2014 Oelwein became one of the school districts in Iowa to have a fulltime service member.
“I was attending a Northeast Iowa Food and Fitness meeting at Luther College in Decorah in the fall of 2013 when a huge power point message came up on the screen that said; WE BELIEVE BIG THINGS ARE POSSIBLE. It was one of those moments when I thought, why can’t we do this in Oelwein?” Barb Schmitz, FoodCorps supervisor for Oelwein reflected. “Why can’t we have a garden and outdoor classroom that children can learn about how food is grown, composting, connect science curriculums and other curriculums around a garden?”
She presented the idea to the administration and they were supportive of the adventure.
“There were pioneers that had been working on this concept before 2013. Terri Zuck played a big part in the dream and making the steps forward to bring in a fulltime service member to the community,” Schmitz said.
The celebration for this year is going to revolve around highlighting the garden, the curriculum that service member, Ms. Catherine Wedemeier, is presenting in classrooms and reflecting on where the project is now and where it will go in the future. “Our school has created a unique rural model. We have created an amazing space for the children on the Wings Park School grounds. The garden has gone from three raised beds to a fenced in, fully functioning space, that houses chickens, a seating area for students, several raised beds and many opportunities for growing flowers to vegetables. Of course, the chickens are a highlight and we even had goats visit us for a day this last fall,” said Mrs. Schmitz.
Ms. Catherine, Oelwein’s service member, is active in the after-school program, summer school and other programing. The newest addition is a greenhouse that is being placed at Parkside school. After the remodeling is finished at Wings Park the greenhouse will move to Wings Park and will be a year around classroom for growing greens and many other vegetables that will be used as taste testing opportunities for our students.
What has been the key to success for this program in Oelwein? “The school administration has been very supportive and active in the planning and promoting of the AmeriCorps project. I also think the relationships we have built, as a district, with the Iowa FoodCorps Community has been valuable. But the key has been the Service Members who have fully committed themselves in our school community,” Mrs. Schmitz said.
She was quick to point out that each Service Member has brought her own skills to the AmeriCorps project.
“We have had amazing people in the last seven years. Each person who served in Oelwein brought a unique set of talents,” said Mrs. Schmitz, adding praise for the community.
“The support of the Oelwein community has been very important, Jeff and LouAnn Milks have been especially supportive. They have volunteered, hosted service members and helped us with practical ideas for the garden space. I also feel the students are proud of the garden and take good care of it. Classes are excited for spring to come so that we can get out there and get some work done,” Mrs. Schmitz reflected.
What is next for our Oelwein AmeriCorps/FoodCorps program? Schmitz smiled and said, “Big things are possible, and I have a few more ideas.”
Congratulations to AmeriCorps and FoodCorps in Oelwein and the work that is being done in the Oelwein School District.