Ma and Pa’s Diner at 114 S. Frederick Ave., downtown Oelwein, is gearing up for its first year celebration. Owner Joanna Howell says she can’t believe a year has almost gone by since she fulfilled her lifelong dream of owning her own restaurant.
“It has just flown by, and I have loved every minute,” Howell said. “Business has been terrific and I can’t thank the customers enough for their support, along with the city of Oelwein and the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development.”
Joanna officially opened Sept. 9, 2018 after purchasing the Oelwein Café in August and doing some updating and renovating.
She is planning an anniversary celebration on Saturday, Sept. 14. The day will feature a prime rib special with potatoes, soup and salad, door prizes and live music.
Bill Bronn from the Hootenanny will entertain customers with his musical talents during the celebration.
Joanna named her business after her beloved aunt and uncle who raised her and of whom she referred as “Ma and Pa.”