WEST UNION — The Waterloo man who started a fire inside an Oelwein convenience store agreed to a plea deal that is sending him to prison.
Dion Lee Moore II, 35, agreed to enter Alford pleas of guilty to the lesser charges of second-degree arson and second-degree burglary, both are Class C felonies.
He was originally charged with first-degree arson, a Class B felony, and the Class C felony second-degree robbery as a habitual offender.
Fayette County District Court Judge Richard D. Stochl sentenced Moore to a pair of prison terms of up to 10 years each, with credit for time served.
Moore also received a suspended $1,000 fine plus surcharge. A second fine of $1,000 plus a surcharge and fee was imposed.
He was also ordered to pay $1,000 in restitution to Cenex.
Police were called to a robbery in progress on Sept. 22 at the Cenex convenience store, 701 S. Frederick Ave. Officers arrived to find the suspect, Moore, still inside the building, where he had also started a fire. Moore resisted officers as they attempted to take him into custody but he was subsequently secured and transported to jail, according to police.
Police Chief Jeremy Logan said the Oelwein Fire Department was able to quickly extinguish the fire, which left minor damage to the contents of the store.
A second case related to the robbery continues to work its way through court. Zachary Neal Moser, 29, of Oelwein, is charged with second-degree robbery. He was arrested Oct. 26 on a warrant and is accused of acting in concert with Moore II, on the morning of Sept. 22 in first threatening the cashier of the Cenex causing him to flee and then in removing items from the store. His bail was set at $25,000 cash only.