Chad Ingels, R-Randalia, will represent District 64 in the Iowa House in January after voters therein chose him over challenger Jodi Grover, D-Independence, 8,277 to 6,433, filling Rep. Bruce Bearinger’s seat.
The territory covers most of Fayette and Buchanan counties including the cities of Oelwein and Independence. Though all counties are reporting, results are unofficial until canvassed by the county boards of supervisors.
The jump-ball election was held following an April announcement from Bearinger, D-Oelwein, that he would not seek re-election because he accepted an administrative role at Northeast Iowa Community College.
Ingels announced he was joining the race in February when Bearinger was still on the ticket.
Bearinger dropped out of the house race in April and began in June as dean of agriculture, animal science and business technologies at Northeast Iowa Community College.
By April, the filing deadline had passed for another Democrat to get on the June 2 Primary Election ballot.
Travis Bushaw of Oelwein and Grover announced their candidacies for the Democratic nomination in May.
Bushaw withdrew in June ahead of a political party nominating convention contest about July. He asked his supporters to support Grover.
Ingels grew up in rural Fayette, graduated from West Central Community School, and later earned a master of agriculture degree from Iowa State University.
Ingels and his wife, Tammy, have two sons and a daughter and raise corn, soybeans and hogs on the family farm. He also operates ClearWater Ag Strategies, LLC, a company that assists farmers in complying with manure management rules and regulations.
Ingels has previously worked as an Iowa State University Extension watershed specialist, assisting area farmer-led watershed groups to implement projects to improve water quality. He served on the Iowa Environmental Protection Commission from 2013 to 2018.
Jodi Grover, D-Independence, an administrator at Upper Iowa University, graduated from East Buchanan High School, later earning a master of education degree from UIU.
She oversees the teacher education program in Fayette and regional center programs in Des Moines, Waterloo and Bettendorf. She is a board member of the Iowa Association of Colleges for Teacher Education and clerked in the Iowa Senate for Sen. Brian Schoenjahn.
{div id=”i4c-dialogs-container”} {/div}