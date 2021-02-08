Sydney Roth and Ryan Mortenson change oil in their vehicles in the Oelwein High School Power, Energy and Transportation class with Mr. Todd Kastli where students also change tires and filters, prep batteries for winter, disassemble, reassemble and diagnose/repair small engines, wire some basic residential circuits and explore electronics.
The class is an elective in the course guide book.
“I’ve been teaching this almost since I started teaching full time at the H.S., 20 years give or take,” Kastli wrote online in response to a former student who was unaware of the class but said they wished they’d taken it.