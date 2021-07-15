The great philosopher, Mike Tyson, once commented; “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.” Iron Mike’s cogitation is similar to the old saying, “no plan survives first contact with the enemy.”
Sometimes life brings circumstances you didn’t plan or hope for. How do you handle it when God changes your plan?
The car breaks down.
A child gets sick.
You get an emergency phone call.
Sometimes God changes more than our agenda for the day.
Major events can change the course of our lives. When my wife, Bethany, and I wanted to start a family we tried for four years. We were told by doctors that we would never have children of our own.
Circumstances we don’t plan or want have a way of showing up in our lives. We don’t plan on infertility. We never plan to get laid off or have a child who struggles with depression, but even in heartache, we can rest knowing the God who loves us has ultimate control over our lives. Today, we have two beautiful, healthy children who came in God’s perfect timing.
How can you move forward when God changes your plans?
1. Believe God’s Love for You
“The LORD’s unfailing love surrounds the one who trusts in him.” -Psalm 32:10
Even when we can’t understand God’s plans, we can trust His perfect love for us. When life turns topsy turvy, we can rest safely in God’s love. We can trust Him to work for our good and provide our needs while we wait to understand His plan.
2. Surrender Your Expectations
For me, the first step to moving forward with God when my plans go wrong is to let them go. When I surrender my own expectations, I can realign myself with God. Something about saying, “Your will be done” helps me get to the place of yielding myself to God’s design.
3. Pray
“When I called, you answered me; you greatly emboldened me...” -Psalm 138:3
When life takes an unwanted turn, we find the grace, hope, and strength we need to endure through prayer. Asking God for wisdom and patience to do “the next right thing in love” can change our hearts.
4, Trust Him for Your Next Steps
“He guides the humble in what is right and teaches them his way.” -Psalm 25:9
Sometimes our next step in the midst of change is to stop and grieve, resting in God’s love. Sometimes we need to move forward. In the midst of unplanned and unwanted circumstances, God gives us the grace and guidance we need.
Friend, if you’re dealing with unwanted change in your life, may I encourage you to remember your Savior sees your struggle?
With loving compassion, He’ll stay by your side as you learn trust and surrender in your situation. In His timing, He’ll give you wisdom you need to take the right steps forward into the beautiful plan He has designed for you.