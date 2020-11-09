She was born on Oct. 31, 1962, in Iowa City to Jake and Maryilyn (Groenewald) Arends, graduated with the NESCO class of 1983 and earned her master's degree from the University of Iowa.
"In her 25 years at Charles City High School, Ms. Arends touched the lives of many students, parents, and staff as a special education teacher (and) mentor," the district posted. "When asked why she was a teacher, she responded, 'to help students become themselves.'"
Visitation is Tuesday, Nov. 10 from 5-7 p.m. at the Fredregill Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Zearing, Iowa, located in Story County over 30 minutes north of Ames. Funeral services are Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 2:30 p.m. at the Zearing Christian Church with Pastor Adam Koester officiating. Burial will follow in the Lincoln Township Cemetery in Zearing.
The Charles City Schools will offer grief support for children by phone and telehealth support via teleconferencing.