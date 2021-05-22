March 19, 1952 — May 20, 2021
WINTHROP — Cheryl Lea Decker, 69, formerly of Winthrop, died on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls. She was born on March 19, 1952, in Buchanan County, to Max & Eunice (Franck) Decker. Cheryl taught fourth grade at East Buchanan for 33 years, first in Quasqueton and later in Winthrop. Survivors include five sisters: Katha Williams, Judy (Larry) Hayes, Diane Schuler, Brenda (Don) Beierschmitt and Dawn Decker; two brothers: Roger (Mary Jo) and Craig (Linda); 30 nephews and nieces, many great and great-great nephews and nieces.
Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 24 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Winthrop, with Rev. David Beckman officiating. Visitation is from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday and 9:30-10 a.m. on Monday at Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home in Winthrop. Interment to be at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Winthrop.
Condolences, memorials and checks may be directed to Roger Decker, 615 2nd Street South, Winthrop, Iowa 50682.
Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are requested.