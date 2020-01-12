NEW HAMPTON — Oelwein’s boys basketball team held a 2-point lead at the end of the first quarter Friday night in New Hampton, and trailed by only 1 at the half.
The Chickasaws, however, tightened up on defense in the second half and spread its offense around to pull out a 58-32 win over the Huskies.
“New Hampton was a tough test for us on Friday,” said Oelwein head coach Nick Schauf. “Both teams had similar records and for the first half we competed and players really well on the offensive side. We had trouble containing their best offensive threat in Drake Wemark, who had a really good first half. “
Wemark put up 16 points in the first half, and only three other Chickasaws scored. In the second half, however, seven Chickasaws contributed.
“In the second half we struggled handling the basketball and were out of sync on offense,” Schauf said. “Defensively we picked it up on Wemark, but let other guys get some easy buckets.”
Seniors scored all the points for Oelwein. Jacob King led the Huskies in scoring with 13 points, followed by Cam Palmer with 9, Nick Dittmer with 6, and Riley Hamilton and Merek Moeller each adding 2.
Oelwein is now 2-8 overall. New Hampton is 3-5.
“The word we have been focusing on lately is consistency and we can definitely see some progress in our play and glimpses of really, really good things on both ends,” Schauf said. “We just need it for all 32 minutes.
UP NEXT
Oelwein travels to Waverly on Tuesday, Jan. 14. The game will begin after the girls varsity game at 6:15 p.m.
SCORING BY QUARTER
Oel. 14 8 3 7 — 32
N. H. 12 11 21 14 — 58