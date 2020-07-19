JESUP — A 9-year-old child died Sunday as a result of a car crash north of Jesup. A second child an an adult are hospitalized.
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Sunday, July 19, at approximately 12:05 a.m., deputies responded to a 911 report of an accident on Baxter Avenue in the 1500 block north of Jesup.
According to the preliminary investigation, a 2007 Dodge Charger operated by Robyn Reaves, 35, of Oelwein, was traveling along Baxter Avenue when she lost control of the vehicle, entered the ditch and struck a culvert. One fatality has been confirmed. Ace Reaves, 9, died from injuries sustained in the accident. Another passenger, Ryker Reaves, 6, was transported by air ambulance the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City with unspecified injuries. Robyn Reaves was also transported from the scene to Allen Hospital in Waterloo with unspecified injuries.
At this time, the crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol and Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office. The Jesup Police Department, Independence Police Department, Fairbank Fire Department, Fairbank Ambulance, Jesup Ambulance and Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.