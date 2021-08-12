Train enthusiasts from around the area and beyond will be gathering at the Hub City Heritage Corporation Railroad Museum this weekend, Aug. 14-15, for the annual Railroad Heritage Days. Traditionally held in conjunction with other heritage events, this year, the date for Railroad Days was changed to allow for more volunteers over the weekend. The Hub City Heritage Railroad Museum, yard office, express office, yard tower and grounds will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Being a train or railroad enthusiast is an interesting and historic type of hobby – becoming more historic as the years pass. Often generational, enthusiasm for all things railroad can come from past relatives’ associations with the railroad.
As a granddaughter of a 46-year veteran railroad telegrapher (Great Northern Railroad), this reporter has seen her fair share of trains, depots, railyards, and experienced many miles of traveling by rail in years past. As a reporter for the Oelwein Daily Register, I started photographing Darrin Smith 15 years ago at Railroad Heritage Days. His enthusiasm for “all things trains” was apparent, even as a kindergartner, and his ambition to one day work for the railroad and become an engineer never faltered.
Darrin, son of Dustin Smith and Amanda Rocheford of Minneapolis, first
attended Oelwein Railroad Days with his father when he was only three months old and hasn’t missed a year since. His father, an Oelwein native, shared the love of trains with him and Darrin now enjoys sharing the knowledge he’s gained about trains with other enthusiasts.
At the age of 4, Darrin received permission from the president of Iowa Northern Railroad Dan Sabin, to “ride his train whenever he came to Oelwein.”
“After that, I was on the phone with the train engineer Ed Raye whenever I came to Oelwein, to make sure I got to ride the train with him,” Darrin said. He also was granted permission from Steve Masters, former Transco plant manager, to ride in the Transco engine when they brought it down for railroad days. “It was a wonderful experience for me, but now with federal regulations that isn’t possible,” he added.
Darrin said his dad built a fantastic model railroad train layout. Gifts for birthdays and Christmases from his parents were predictably pieces to add to the train display. He also had a Thomas the Train layout that he would set up all over the house.
“I had train pajamas and my great-grandmother Betty Adams even made me a train quilt,” he said.
Darrin’s passion with “iron horses” brought out an artistic side, as well. He started drawing trains while in school, and that pastime has now turned into quite a hobby He has a large portfolio of train engines and tractors that he has drawn – all free-hand with keen attention to details. The tractor drawings come from his summer vacations spent in Iowa, learning about farming and tractors from helping out at the farms of Dick Chapman and Matt Stewart.
Darrin turned 18 in May and graduated June 10 from Rogers High School in Minnesota. At his graduation, Darrin’s dad showed him a poster he saved from kindergarten days that asked him, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” He had answered, “an engineer.” Also asked was, “Where are you going to live when you turn 18?” He replied, “with his grandparents in Iowa.”
Darrin is currently residing with his grandparents, Dana and Diann Smith in Oelwein. He started his dream job in July working for the Iowa Northern Railroad in Waterloo. The shifts are long and there is not a lot of casual time away from work – mostly just sleeping or resting and preparing for the next shift. Two weeks ago, Darrin worked as a conductor-in-training on a train going into Cedar Rapids towing 98 cars.
“I did feel sorry for the people in Cedar Rapids waiting at the intersections for us to go by, because they have a speed limit of 5 mph. They were waiting a long time,” he said.
The following day, he walked eight miles as he and crew members were switching cars for a 128-car train. A week ago, in Manly, they were switching out 142 train cars that weighed 15,600 tons.
“I ran across the conductor for Ed Raye from 10 years ago, Chris Hanson. Chris showed me the drawing I had made for him back then that he still had on the back of his clipboard. We had a good laugh and I was surprised that he had saved it all these years.
“Railroad guys are the best! They can work long hours and changing shifts in the heat and the cold just to move tons and tons of product. But, seeing the terrain and the elevations of Iowa from an engine is just amazing. I love living in Iowa!” Darrin said.
We are hoping to catch up with Darrin again this weekend, as he will surely find time to attend Oelwein Railroad Heritage Days if at all possible, when not working on the railroad.