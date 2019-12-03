During Olde Tyme Christmas on Friday, children ages 2-13, are invited to join the “Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt.”
Olde Tyme Christmas begins at 4 p.m. in downtown Oelwein is in its 17th year. The theme for 2019 is “The Magic of Christmas.”
The scavenger hunt is sponsored by Positively Oelwein. Children get started by picking up a sheet of clues at Tindell Shoes, 24 S. Frederick, to guide them to the elves located at five places throughout the Olde Tyme Christmas activities. A clue will be given for each location for the children to solve and locate the elf. A helper will need to write the correct location on each clue on the answer sheet.
After locating all the elves, each child should bring the completed form back to Tindell Shoes to receive a gift from the Positively Oelwein Committee.
This returning activity will be a big hit with event goers for 2019.