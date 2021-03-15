ELKADER — The Osborne Nature Kids event for children between 3-6 years of age will be from 10-11:30 a.m., Saturday, April 17. Children will learn about eagles, go for a hike to look for nests and do activities in the Nature Center. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Siblings are welcome to join. Reservations are required. Visit the Events page of www.claytoncountyconservation.org or call the Osborne Nature Center at 563-245-1516 to register and for more information. Osborne Park is located at 29862 Osborne Rd. on Hwy 13 south of Elkader.
Trending Recipes
Oelwein, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 95%
- Feels Like: 17°
- Heat Index: 29°
- Wind: 20 mph
- Wind Chill: 17°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:18:46 AM
- Sunset: 07:14:13 PM
- Dew Point: 28°
- Visibility: 0.3 mi
Today
Periods of snow and windy. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tonight
Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 25F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Mainly cloudy. High 36F. Winds light and variable.
Weather Alert
...Hazardous Travel Developing As Snow Slowly Moves North and East... .Snow continues to move slowly to the north and east from southwest Wisconsin back through northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota where snow covered and slick roads have been reported. Accidents have been reported. Amounts up to 2 to 4 inches have been reported so far in the heavier band. Visibility will be reduced to under 1/2 mile at times with snowfall rates over 1 inch per hour possible. Total accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are expected over parts of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota with locally higher amounts possible. Snow will slowly move into west central Wisconsin through early to mid afternoon. As the snow exits, a period of freezing drizzle is possible generally from late afternoon into the evening. Light icing could result, mostly on elevated and untreated surfaces. Motorists, be ready for slippery to hazardous conditions. Consider altering travel plans if conditions warrant it. If you must go out, be sure to check road conditions prior to departing. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy, wet snow expected, with light freezing drizzle possible. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
Next 12 Hours
Wind: E @ 20mph
Precip: 89% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 0.88 mi
Wind: E @ 20mph
Precip: 36% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 2 mi
Wind: E @ 18mph
Precip: 19% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: E @ 19mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: E @ 18mph
Precip: 33% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: E @ 15mph
Precip: 34% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: E @ 13mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: E @ 11mph
Precip: 16% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: E @ 10mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: E @ 9mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: E @ 9mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: E @ 8mph
Precip: 16% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Trending
Articles
- Fayette County Sheriff’s Log
- Fayette County Sheriff’s Log
- Fairbank amends ATV hours
- Oelwein man charged in abuse of baby
- Wapsie Valley’s Ott commits to Wartburg football
- Ralph Kephart to mark 100th trip around the sun
- Wartburg professor wins prestigious ICMA Eighmey award
- New cafe to open in Fayette at familiar spot
- Oelwein’s King commits to Cornell
- Fairbank approached again about selling lot
Images
Videos
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.