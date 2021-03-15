Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

ELKADER — The Osborne Nature Kids event for children between 3-6 years of age will be from 10-11:30 a.m., Saturday, April 17. Children will learn about eagles, go for a hike to look for nests and do activities in the Nature Center. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Siblings are welcome to join. Reservations are required. Visit the Events page of www.claytoncountyconservation.org or call the Osborne Nature Center at 563-245-1516 to register and for more information. Osborne Park is located at 29862 Osborne Rd. on Hwy 13 south of Elkader.

