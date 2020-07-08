ELKADER — Children ages 6-12 can join Clayton County Conservation on Thursday, July 30, for a fun-filled day exploring historic Motor Mill and discovering the connections between science, technology, engineering, mathematics and art with nature, at no charge.
Please send children with their own sack lunch and water bottle. There will be plenty of access to water. Hand sanitizer will be available.
Children joining the camp on July 30 should be dropped off at 9 a.m. at Motor Mill Historic Site, 23002 Grain Road, in Elkader, and picked up at 3 p.m.
Please call 563-245-1516 for details or to sign up.
Going south on Highway 13, take X3C (Grandview Road) east about 3.5 miles; turn left on gravel, Hazel Road and immediately take a hard left on Galaxy Road. Then drive 1.5 miles to Motor Mill. Turn right after the bridge to proceed to the campground registration area.