Chiropractor offers precise neck alignment on return to area

OELWEIN — Chiropractor Karlee (Dresen) Weidemann is bringing targeted adjustment of the sensitive bones of the neck to the community, now practicing at the Oelwein Chiropractic Clinic, at 14 Eighth Ave. NE.
Chiropractors in the Blair method, such as Weidemann, are trained to read X-rays for asymmetries of the bones of the neck — not just the top two neck bones at the base of the skull but all of it, vertebrae C1-C6.
“We look at the angles of the neck, so my adjustment would be based on the angles that I find off of each specific person’s X-rays,” Weidemann said. “There’s a lot of times you’ll find like a 20 degree angle on one and a 50 degree angle on the other side, so when adjusting it, it’s a lot simpler because we know the exact angles of your neck based on the X-rays. So that’s kind of what the Blair technique is, showing the different asymmetries from side to side, and that helps with the adjustment and getting better results.
“The Blair adjustment is gentle and precise, and can be performed on any age from babies to the older population,” she said.
Weidemann graduated with her Doctor of Chiropractic from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport in February 2020 and joined the Oelwein Chiropractic Clinic in March. She earned her bachelor’s degree in movement and exercise science with a minor in health promotion from University of Northern Iowa. Locals may know her as a member of the Oelwein Class of 2012 — where she fondly recalled studying anatomy under Ms. Young — and as the daughter of Deb Dresen, who worked for Dr. Bradley Brown of Brown Chiropractic.
“So I’ve been adjusted from a very young age, and it has shown great things for me,” Weidemann said.
There are a dozen cranial nerves that can all be affected by misalignment in the neck bones.
“If these neck bones are out of place, you have 12 cranial nerves that go to the brain, to the ears, to the eyes, all of that, so if the nerves to the ear (for instance) aren’t working properly because these bones aren’t aligned, that can be a huge part of why you’re having those issues,” she said.
The Blair technique can alleviate many symptoms so long as misalignment is the cause, such as headaches, jaw aches of the temporomandibular joint (TMJ) variety and vertigo (dizziness or feeling off-balance), neck and back pain, numbness, asthma and allergies.
Although the neck is her specialty, as a fully-trained chiropractor, Weidemann works on the whole body. Chiropractic care can also improve the function of organs and tissues, she says, because the nerves connect to them.
Weidemann takes a full patient history, and if the problem isn’t in her scope of practice, she will gladly refer people to other specialists.
“We chiropractors in Oelwein work very closely with medical doctors to be able to refer people out,” Weidemann said. Patients presenting with high blood pressure or disc issues, for instance, may be referred to a medical doctor.
The work, she says, is its own reward — “the enjoyment of watching patients growing from chiropractic care and watching it help, like seeing patients say, ‘I haven’t had acid reflux or headaches in a week.’”
She enjoys constantly learning, she indicated.
“You learn new things every time you get a patient in the door,” she said.
Previously the nearest upper cervical chiropractor to Oelwein was in Cedar Falls, according to an online registry at uppercervicalcare.com. The nearest ones registered with the National Upper Cervical Chiropractic Association are in Ames and Davenport.
The Oelwein Chiropractic Clinic can be phoned at 319-283-3824.