Wapsie Valley hosted the Chris Davis Varsity Wrestling Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 5.

TEAM SCORES

1. Central Springs 140.5

2. North Linn 133.0

3. Wapsie Valley 125.0

4. Nashua-Plainfield 123.0

5. South Winneshiek 108.5

6. Columbus Catholic 86.0

7. Eagle Grove 80.0

8. Riceville 76.5

9. Anamosa 65.0

9. Waukon 65.0

11. Tripoli 42.0

11. West Fork 42.0

13. HLV, Victor 26.0

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

106

1st, Kale Petersen of West Fork

2nd, Kendrick Huck of Nashua-Plainfield

3rd, Easton Krall of Wapsie Valley

4th, Mack Morgan of Eagle Grove

5th, Aiden Feickert of South Winneshiek

6th, Robert Scranton of Anamosa

1st Place Match

Kale Petersen (West Fork) 5-0, So. over Kendrick Huck (Nashua-Plainfield) 8-1, So. (Fall 4:50)

3rd Place Match

Easton Krall (Wapsie Valley) 6-2, Fr. over Mack Morgan (Eagle Grove) 4-2, Fr. (Fall 0:56)

5th Place Match

Aiden Feickert (South Winneshiek) 4-4, Fr. over Robert Scranton (Anamosa) 0-2, Jr. (Fall 3:50)

113

1st, Garret Rinken of Nashua-Plainfield

2nd, Dawson Schmit of Wapsie Valley

3rd, Gavin Reed of Columbus Catholic

4th, Rafe Arbegast of West Fork

Round 1

Garret Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield) 9-0, So. over Rafe Arbegast (West Fork) 3-3, So. (Fall 1:28)

Dawson Schmit (Wapsie Valley) 7-1, So. over Gavin Reed (Columbus Catholic) 4-2, So. (Fall 4:00)

Round 2

Garret Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield) 9-0, So. over Gavin Reed (Columbus Catholic) 4-2, So. (Fall 5:06)

Dawson Schmit (Wapsie Valley) 7-1, So. over Rafe Arbegast (West Fork) 3-3, So. (Fall 5:20)

Round 3

Garret Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield) 9-0, So. over Dawson Schmit (Wapsie Valley) 7-1, So. (Dec 7-4)

Gavin Reed (Columbus Catholic) 4-2, So. over Rafe Arbegast (West Fork) 3-3, So. (MD 10-0)

120

1st, Jakob Regan of Waukon

2nd, Kaden Pritchard of Eagle Grove

3rd, Cole Snyder of Wapsie Valley

4th, Sean Kirk of Anamosa

5th, Hayden Munn of Nashua-Plainfield

6th, Chase Adam of South Winneshiek

1st Place Match

Jakob Regan (Waukon) 5-0, So. over Kaden Pritchard (Eagle Grove) 4-1, So. (Fall 5:04)

3rd Place Match

Cole Snyder (Wapsie Valley) 5-3, So. over Sean Kirk (Anamosa) 1-2, Fr. (Fall 1:05)

5th Place Match

Hayden Munn (Nashua-Plainfield) 5-2, Fr. over Chase Adam (South Winneshiek) 3-4, So. (Fall 1:40)

126

1st, Clayton McDonough of Central Springs

2nd, Cade Cook of North Linn

3rd, Ethan Maldonado of South Winneshiek

4th, Gavin Leistikow of Wapsie Valley

5th, Ethan Kupka of HLV, Victor

6th, Kaden Wilken of Nashua-Plainfield

1st Place Match

Clayton McDonough (Central Springs) 6-0, Jr. over Cade Cook (North Linn) 5-1, Sr. (Dec 9-6)

3rd Place Match

Ethan Maldonado (South Winneshiek) 6-2, Jr. over Gavin Leistikow (Wapsie Valley) 1-2, Jr. (TF-1.5 3:43 (15-0))

5th Place Match

Ethan Kupka (HLV, Victor) 2-1, Sr. over Kaden Wilken (Nashua-Plainfield) 7-2, So. (Dec 7-4)

132

1st, Cael Bridgewater of North Linn

2nd, Trey Nelson of Nashua-Plainfield

3rd, Brock Mathers of Central Springs

4th, Dustin Dawson of Eagle Grove

5th, Marcus Gibbs of Waukon

6th, Isaiah Price of Wapsie Valley

1st Place Match

Cael Bridgewater (North Linn) 6-0, So. over Trey Nelson (Nashua-Plainfield) 8-1, Jr. (Dec 10-6)

3rd Place Match

Brock Mathers (Central Springs) 4-2, Jr. over Dustin Dawson (Eagle Grove) 1-5, So. (Fall 3:10)

5th Place Match

Marcus Gibbs (Waukon) 4-2, Sr. over Isaiah Price (Wapsie Valley) 6-2, So. (Fall 3:09)

138

1st, Bryce McDonough of Central Springs

2nd, Sam Hackett of Columbus Catholic

3rd, Blaine Baumgartner of North Linn

4th, Brady Benning of Wapsie Valley

5th, Kaden Bullerman of South Winneshiek

6th, Easton Wheeler of Anamosa

1st Place Match

Bryce McDonough (Central Springs) 5-0, Jr. over Sam Hackett (Columbus Catholic) 4-2, Sr. (Fall 5:26)

3rd Place Match

Blaine Baumgartner (North Linn) 5-1, Jr. over Brady Benning (Wapsie Valley) 5-3, Sr. (Fall 3:04)

5th Place Match

Kaden Bullerman (South Winneshiek) 4-3, So. over Easton Wheeler (Anamosa) 1-2, Fr. (Dec 3-2)

145

1st, McKade Munn of Nashua-Plainfield

2nd, Tylen Hirsch of Wapsie Valley

3rd, Preston Prazak of Central Springs

4th, Marcus Kolesar of HLV, Victor

5th, Chance Adam of South Winneshiek

6th, Owen Frieden of Waukon

1st Place Match

McKade Munn (Nashua-Plainfield) 8-0, Jr. over Tylen Hirsch (Wapsie Valley) 4-4, Sr. (Fall 4:49)

3rd Place Match

Preston Prazak (Central Springs) 4-2, So. over Marcus Kolesar (HLV, Victor) 1-2, Sr. (Fall 5:31)

5th Place Match

Chance Adam (South Winneshiek) 2-6, Jr. over Owen Frieden (Waukon) 0-5, Sr. (Fall 1:30)

152

1st, Maximus Magayna of Columbus Catholic

2nd, Lawson Losee of Riceville

3rd, Curtis Schott of North Linn

4th, Parker Timp of South Winneshiek

5th, Titus Evans of Nashua-Plainfield

6th, Derricklee Harms of Eagle Grove

1st Place Match

Maximus Magayna (Columbus Catholic) 6-0, Fr. over Lawson Losee (Riceville) 4-1, Jr. (MD 9-0)

3rd Place Match

Curtis Schott (North Linn) 5-1, Sr. over Parker Timp (South Winneshiek) 5-3, Fr. (Fall 4:29)

5th Place Match

Titus Evans (Nashua-Plainfield) 4-3, Fr. over Derricklee Harms (Eagle Grove) 4-3, Sr. (Fall 2:27)

160

1st, Jarin Peyton of North Linn

2nd, Trent Sorensen of Eagle Grove

3rd, Watson Fair of Riceville

4th, Tucker Ladeburg of Wapsie Valley

5th, Toby Conway of South Winneshiek

6th, Nick Goskeson of Central Springs

1st Place Match

Jarin Peyton (North Linn) 5-0, So. over Trent Sorensen (Eagle Grove) 3-2, So. (Fall 1:18)

3rd Place Match

Watson Fair (Riceville) 2-2, Sr. over Tucker Ladeburg (Wapsie Valley) 3-5, Fr. (Dec 7-4)

5th Place Match

Toby Conway (South Winneshiek) 1-1, Sr. over Nick Goskeson (Central Springs) 0-5, Jr. (Fall 1:15)

170

1st, Kaden Jacobsen of Central Springs

2nd, Logan Hageman of South Winneshiek

3rd, Carson Hartz of Columbus Catholic

4th, Landen Paul of North Linn

5th, Giles Cowell of Tripoli

6th, Cole Fontinel of HLV, Victor

1st Place Match

Kaden Jacobsen (Central Springs) 6-0, Sr. over Logan Hageman (South Winneshiek) 6-2, Jr. (Dec 4-2)

3rd Place Match

Carson Hartz (Columbus Catholic) 5-1, So. over Landen Paul (North Linn) 3-3, Fr. (Fall 2:35)

5th Place Match

Giles Cowell (Tripoli) 2-3, So. over Cole Fontinel (HLV, Victor) 1-2, Fr. (Fall 4:12)

182

1st, Drew Fox of Riceville

2nd, Lane Quandahl of South Winneshiek

3rd, Ben Navratil of Central Springs

4th, Tate White of Nashua-Plainfield

5th, Ki Janssen of West Fork

Round 1

Lane Quandahl (South Winneshiek) 7-2, Jr. over Ben Navratil (Central Springs) 5-2, Jr. (Fall 1:54)

Tate White (Nashua-Plainfield) 3-7, Fr. over Ki Janssen (West Fork) 1-6, Jr. (Fall 1:27)

Round 2

Drew Fox (Riceville) 6-0, Sr. over Ki Janssen (West Fork) 1-6, Jr. (Fall 0:56)

Lane Quandahl (South Winneshiek) 7-2, Jr. over Tate White (Nashua-Plainfield) 3-7, Fr. (Fall 1:15)

Round 3

Drew Fox (Riceville) 6-0, Sr. over Tate White (Nashua-Plainfield) 3-7, Fr. (Fall 0:19)

Ben Navratil (Central Springs) 5-2, Jr. over Ki Janssen (West Fork) 1-6, Jr. (Fall 3:28)

Round 4

Drew Fox (Riceville) 6-0, Sr. over Ben Navratil (Central Springs) 5-2, Jr. (Fall 0:37)

Lane Quandahl (South Winneshiek) 7-2, Jr. over Ki Janssen (West Fork) 1-6, Jr. (Fall 0:48)

Round 5

Drew Fox (Riceville) 6-0, Sr. over Lane Quandahl (South Winneshiek) 7-2, Jr. (Fall 1:34)

Ben Navratil (Central Springs) 5-2, Jr. over Tate White (Nashua-Plainfield) 3-7, Fr. (Inj. 0:00)

195

1st, Nathan Keating of Anamosa

2nd, Blake Brocka of Tripoli

3rd, Tony Greve of South Winneshiek

4th, Tyson White of Nashua-Plainfield

5th, Tanner Kiel of Waukon

6th, Josh Ginapp of Central Springs

1st Place Match

Nathan Keating (Anamosa) 2-0, Sr. over Blake Brocka (Tripoli) 4-1, Sr. (Dec 12-6)

3rd Place Match

Tony Greve (South Winneshiek) 4-3, Jr. over Tyson White (Nashua-Plainfield) 5-4, Jr. (Inj. 0:00)

5th Place Match

Tanner Kiel (Waukon) 1-2, Sr. over Josh Ginapp (Central Springs) 3-2, Sr. (Fall 0:53)

220

1st, Dalton Dewitt of Central Springs

2nd, Nathan Rechkemmer of North Linn

3rd, Cullen Dickson of Waukon

4th, Connor Knudtson of Columbus Catholic

5th, Ethan Schellhorn of Tripoli

6th, Keegon Brown of Wapsie Valley

1st Place Match

Dalton Dewitt (Central Springs) 6-0, Sr. over Nathan Rechkemmer (North Linn) 5-1, Sr. (Dec 5-2)

3rd Place Match

Cullen Dickson (Waukon) 5-1, So. over Connor Knudtson (Columbus Catholic) 2-4, So. (Fall 2:19)

5th Place Match

Ethan Schellhorn (Tripoli) 3-1, Sr. over Keegon Brown (Wapsie Valley) 3-5, So. (Fall 0:47)

285

1st, Mitchel Marr of Riceville

2nd, Connor Andresen of Anamosa

3rd, Isiah Morse of Wapsie Valley

4th, Levi Janssen of West Fork

5th, Damon Ritcher of Eagle Grove

6th, Daniel Cowell of Waukon

1st Place Match

Mitchel Marr (Riceville) 4-1, Jr. over Connor Andresen (Anamosa) 2-1, Sr. (Fall 1:28)

3rd Place Match

Isiah Morse (Wapsie Valley) 4-2, So. over Levi Janssen (West Fork) 4-2, Sr. (Fall 0:59)

5th Place Match

Damon Ritcher (Eagle Grove) 3-3, So. over Daniel Cowell (Waukon) 0-2, Sr. (Fall 5:23)

