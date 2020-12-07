Wapsie Valley hosted the Chris Davis Varsity Wrestling Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 5.
TEAM SCORES
1. Central Springs 140.5
2. North Linn 133.0
3. Wapsie Valley 125.0
4. Nashua-Plainfield 123.0
5. South Winneshiek 108.5
6. Columbus Catholic 86.0
7. Eagle Grove 80.0
8. Riceville 76.5
9. Anamosa 65.0
9. Waukon 65.0
11. Tripoli 42.0
11. West Fork 42.0
13. HLV, Victor 26.0
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
106
1st, Kale Petersen of West Fork
2nd, Kendrick Huck of Nashua-Plainfield
3rd, Easton Krall of Wapsie Valley
4th, Mack Morgan of Eagle Grove
5th, Aiden Feickert of South Winneshiek
6th, Robert Scranton of Anamosa
1st Place Match
Kale Petersen (West Fork) 5-0, So. over Kendrick Huck (Nashua-Plainfield) 8-1, So. (Fall 4:50)
3rd Place Match
Easton Krall (Wapsie Valley) 6-2, Fr. over Mack Morgan (Eagle Grove) 4-2, Fr. (Fall 0:56)
5th Place Match
Aiden Feickert (South Winneshiek) 4-4, Fr. over Robert Scranton (Anamosa) 0-2, Jr. (Fall 3:50)
113
1st, Garret Rinken of Nashua-Plainfield
2nd, Dawson Schmit of Wapsie Valley
3rd, Gavin Reed of Columbus Catholic
4th, Rafe Arbegast of West Fork
Round 1
Garret Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield) 9-0, So. over Rafe Arbegast (West Fork) 3-3, So. (Fall 1:28)
Dawson Schmit (Wapsie Valley) 7-1, So. over Gavin Reed (Columbus Catholic) 4-2, So. (Fall 4:00)
Round 2
Garret Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield) 9-0, So. over Gavin Reed (Columbus Catholic) 4-2, So. (Fall 5:06)
Dawson Schmit (Wapsie Valley) 7-1, So. over Rafe Arbegast (West Fork) 3-3, So. (Fall 5:20)
Round 3
Garret Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield) 9-0, So. over Dawson Schmit (Wapsie Valley) 7-1, So. (Dec 7-4)
Gavin Reed (Columbus Catholic) 4-2, So. over Rafe Arbegast (West Fork) 3-3, So. (MD 10-0)
120
1st, Jakob Regan of Waukon
2nd, Kaden Pritchard of Eagle Grove
3rd, Cole Snyder of Wapsie Valley
4th, Sean Kirk of Anamosa
5th, Hayden Munn of Nashua-Plainfield
6th, Chase Adam of South Winneshiek
1st Place Match
Jakob Regan (Waukon) 5-0, So. over Kaden Pritchard (Eagle Grove) 4-1, So. (Fall 5:04)
3rd Place Match
Cole Snyder (Wapsie Valley) 5-3, So. over Sean Kirk (Anamosa) 1-2, Fr. (Fall 1:05)
5th Place Match
Hayden Munn (Nashua-Plainfield) 5-2, Fr. over Chase Adam (South Winneshiek) 3-4, So. (Fall 1:40)
126
1st, Clayton McDonough of Central Springs
2nd, Cade Cook of North Linn
3rd, Ethan Maldonado of South Winneshiek
4th, Gavin Leistikow of Wapsie Valley
5th, Ethan Kupka of HLV, Victor
6th, Kaden Wilken of Nashua-Plainfield
1st Place Match
Clayton McDonough (Central Springs) 6-0, Jr. over Cade Cook (North Linn) 5-1, Sr. (Dec 9-6)
3rd Place Match
Ethan Maldonado (South Winneshiek) 6-2, Jr. over Gavin Leistikow (Wapsie Valley) 1-2, Jr. (TF-1.5 3:43 (15-0))
5th Place Match
Ethan Kupka (HLV, Victor) 2-1, Sr. over Kaden Wilken (Nashua-Plainfield) 7-2, So. (Dec 7-4)
132
1st, Cael Bridgewater of North Linn
2nd, Trey Nelson of Nashua-Plainfield
3rd, Brock Mathers of Central Springs
4th, Dustin Dawson of Eagle Grove
5th, Marcus Gibbs of Waukon
6th, Isaiah Price of Wapsie Valley
1st Place Match
Cael Bridgewater (North Linn) 6-0, So. over Trey Nelson (Nashua-Plainfield) 8-1, Jr. (Dec 10-6)
3rd Place Match
Brock Mathers (Central Springs) 4-2, Jr. over Dustin Dawson (Eagle Grove) 1-5, So. (Fall 3:10)
5th Place Match
Marcus Gibbs (Waukon) 4-2, Sr. over Isaiah Price (Wapsie Valley) 6-2, So. (Fall 3:09)
138
1st, Bryce McDonough of Central Springs
2nd, Sam Hackett of Columbus Catholic
3rd, Blaine Baumgartner of North Linn
4th, Brady Benning of Wapsie Valley
5th, Kaden Bullerman of South Winneshiek
6th, Easton Wheeler of Anamosa
1st Place Match
Bryce McDonough (Central Springs) 5-0, Jr. over Sam Hackett (Columbus Catholic) 4-2, Sr. (Fall 5:26)
3rd Place Match
Blaine Baumgartner (North Linn) 5-1, Jr. over Brady Benning (Wapsie Valley) 5-3, Sr. (Fall 3:04)
5th Place Match
Kaden Bullerman (South Winneshiek) 4-3, So. over Easton Wheeler (Anamosa) 1-2, Fr. (Dec 3-2)
145
1st, McKade Munn of Nashua-Plainfield
2nd, Tylen Hirsch of Wapsie Valley
3rd, Preston Prazak of Central Springs
4th, Marcus Kolesar of HLV, Victor
5th, Chance Adam of South Winneshiek
6th, Owen Frieden of Waukon
1st Place Match
McKade Munn (Nashua-Plainfield) 8-0, Jr. over Tylen Hirsch (Wapsie Valley) 4-4, Sr. (Fall 4:49)
3rd Place Match
Preston Prazak (Central Springs) 4-2, So. over Marcus Kolesar (HLV, Victor) 1-2, Sr. (Fall 5:31)
5th Place Match
Chance Adam (South Winneshiek) 2-6, Jr. over Owen Frieden (Waukon) 0-5, Sr. (Fall 1:30)
152
1st, Maximus Magayna of Columbus Catholic
2nd, Lawson Losee of Riceville
3rd, Curtis Schott of North Linn
4th, Parker Timp of South Winneshiek
5th, Titus Evans of Nashua-Plainfield
6th, Derricklee Harms of Eagle Grove
1st Place Match
Maximus Magayna (Columbus Catholic) 6-0, Fr. over Lawson Losee (Riceville) 4-1, Jr. (MD 9-0)
3rd Place Match
Curtis Schott (North Linn) 5-1, Sr. over Parker Timp (South Winneshiek) 5-3, Fr. (Fall 4:29)
5th Place Match
Titus Evans (Nashua-Plainfield) 4-3, Fr. over Derricklee Harms (Eagle Grove) 4-3, Sr. (Fall 2:27)
160
1st, Jarin Peyton of North Linn
2nd, Trent Sorensen of Eagle Grove
3rd, Watson Fair of Riceville
4th, Tucker Ladeburg of Wapsie Valley
5th, Toby Conway of South Winneshiek
6th, Nick Goskeson of Central Springs
1st Place Match
Jarin Peyton (North Linn) 5-0, So. over Trent Sorensen (Eagle Grove) 3-2, So. (Fall 1:18)
3rd Place Match
Watson Fair (Riceville) 2-2, Sr. over Tucker Ladeburg (Wapsie Valley) 3-5, Fr. (Dec 7-4)
5th Place Match
Toby Conway (South Winneshiek) 1-1, Sr. over Nick Goskeson (Central Springs) 0-5, Jr. (Fall 1:15)
170
1st, Kaden Jacobsen of Central Springs
2nd, Logan Hageman of South Winneshiek
3rd, Carson Hartz of Columbus Catholic
4th, Landen Paul of North Linn
5th, Giles Cowell of Tripoli
6th, Cole Fontinel of HLV, Victor
1st Place Match
Kaden Jacobsen (Central Springs) 6-0, Sr. over Logan Hageman (South Winneshiek) 6-2, Jr. (Dec 4-2)
3rd Place Match
Carson Hartz (Columbus Catholic) 5-1, So. over Landen Paul (North Linn) 3-3, Fr. (Fall 2:35)
5th Place Match
Giles Cowell (Tripoli) 2-3, So. over Cole Fontinel (HLV, Victor) 1-2, Fr. (Fall 4:12)
182
1st, Drew Fox of Riceville
2nd, Lane Quandahl of South Winneshiek
3rd, Ben Navratil of Central Springs
4th, Tate White of Nashua-Plainfield
5th, Ki Janssen of West Fork
Round 1
Lane Quandahl (South Winneshiek) 7-2, Jr. over Ben Navratil (Central Springs) 5-2, Jr. (Fall 1:54)
Tate White (Nashua-Plainfield) 3-7, Fr. over Ki Janssen (West Fork) 1-6, Jr. (Fall 1:27)
Round 2
Drew Fox (Riceville) 6-0, Sr. over Ki Janssen (West Fork) 1-6, Jr. (Fall 0:56)
Lane Quandahl (South Winneshiek) 7-2, Jr. over Tate White (Nashua-Plainfield) 3-7, Fr. (Fall 1:15)
Round 3
Drew Fox (Riceville) 6-0, Sr. over Tate White (Nashua-Plainfield) 3-7, Fr. (Fall 0:19)
Ben Navratil (Central Springs) 5-2, Jr. over Ki Janssen (West Fork) 1-6, Jr. (Fall 3:28)
Round 4
Drew Fox (Riceville) 6-0, Sr. over Ben Navratil (Central Springs) 5-2, Jr. (Fall 0:37)
Lane Quandahl (South Winneshiek) 7-2, Jr. over Ki Janssen (West Fork) 1-6, Jr. (Fall 0:48)
Round 5
Drew Fox (Riceville) 6-0, Sr. over Lane Quandahl (South Winneshiek) 7-2, Jr. (Fall 1:34)
Ben Navratil (Central Springs) 5-2, Jr. over Tate White (Nashua-Plainfield) 3-7, Fr. (Inj. 0:00)
195
1st, Nathan Keating of Anamosa
2nd, Blake Brocka of Tripoli
3rd, Tony Greve of South Winneshiek
4th, Tyson White of Nashua-Plainfield
5th, Tanner Kiel of Waukon
6th, Josh Ginapp of Central Springs
1st Place Match
Nathan Keating (Anamosa) 2-0, Sr. over Blake Brocka (Tripoli) 4-1, Sr. (Dec 12-6)
3rd Place Match
Tony Greve (South Winneshiek) 4-3, Jr. over Tyson White (Nashua-Plainfield) 5-4, Jr. (Inj. 0:00)
5th Place Match
Tanner Kiel (Waukon) 1-2, Sr. over Josh Ginapp (Central Springs) 3-2, Sr. (Fall 0:53)
220
1st, Dalton Dewitt of Central Springs
2nd, Nathan Rechkemmer of North Linn
3rd, Cullen Dickson of Waukon
4th, Connor Knudtson of Columbus Catholic
5th, Ethan Schellhorn of Tripoli
6th, Keegon Brown of Wapsie Valley
1st Place Match
Dalton Dewitt (Central Springs) 6-0, Sr. over Nathan Rechkemmer (North Linn) 5-1, Sr. (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match
Cullen Dickson (Waukon) 5-1, So. over Connor Knudtson (Columbus Catholic) 2-4, So. (Fall 2:19)
5th Place Match
Ethan Schellhorn (Tripoli) 3-1, Sr. over Keegon Brown (Wapsie Valley) 3-5, So. (Fall 0:47)
285
1st, Mitchel Marr of Riceville
2nd, Connor Andresen of Anamosa
3rd, Isiah Morse of Wapsie Valley
4th, Levi Janssen of West Fork
5th, Damon Ritcher of Eagle Grove
6th, Daniel Cowell of Waukon
1st Place Match
Mitchel Marr (Riceville) 4-1, Jr. over Connor Andresen (Anamosa) 2-1, Sr. (Fall 1:28)
3rd Place Match
Isiah Morse (Wapsie Valley) 4-2, So. over Levi Janssen (West Fork) 4-2, Sr. (Fall 0:59)
5th Place Match
Damon Ritcher (Eagle Grove) 3-3, So. over Daniel Cowell (Waukon) 0-2, Sr. (Fall 5:23)