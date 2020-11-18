FAIRBANK — It is beginning to look like Christmas on Main Street in Fairbank as volunteers pitched in Wednesday to wrap lighted tinsel garlands around the old-fashioned lamp posts in the parks along the Little Wapsipinicon River.
Volunteers Jason Kayser and Ted Vorwald spiraled the garlands down eight lamp posts at Riverside Park where the trail snakes by the Veterans Memorial and another three went along the trail in West Bentley Park, up the Little Wapsipinicon River across and under Main Street just above the dam.
This effort added to garlands ringing lamp posts and decoration frames along Main Street that city employees had already put up, including a wreath arch over the road by Costa’s Sports Bar and Grill. The city takes care of the garlands and lights along Main Street, Vorwald said.
Despite gusting winds, the temperature reached a balmy 54 degrees.
“We’ve been out here when there’s been snow on the ground and your hands get cold and wet,” said Vorwald, noting Bob Bellis helps them most years but had a schedule conflict this year.
The landscape along the river was once dotted with seven houses, Kayser noted, but they were removed after flooding about the late 1980s.
With the coronavirus pandemic raging and the state having declared a new public health emergency through at least Dec. 10 with limits of outdoor gatherings to 30 people and indoor gatherings to 15 with masks required when in close contact (six feet for 15 minutes), it isn’t clear what holiday activities will brighten the social landscape at this time. For instance, a Community Club spokesman did not yet know whether they would host Santa as they have in past years.