A special fundraising meal is being planned to help maintain the German American Museum, Library and Family History Center in St. Lucas. On Saturday, Dec. 12, members of the St. Lucas Historical Society will provide the traditional Christmas Reflections meal as a curbside pick-up dinner from 3:30-7:00 p.m. at the Museum located at 212 E. Main St. in St. Lucas.
Joyce Moss, vice president of the St. Lucas Historical Society described the upcoming “feast.”
“This 18th Christmas Reflections dinner is a ‘Hot Beef Sundae’ featuring beef brisket in gravy with fresh homemade mashed potatoes with a cheese garnish, topped with a cherry tomato. Each carry-out dinner will also include coleslaw, fresh carrots in sauce, homemade dinner rolls and a special dessert box of Christmas goodies (homemade Christmas cookie, holiday bar, and a Belgian chocolate),” Moss said.
Virginia Manderfield, treasurer of St. Lucia Court #233 of the National Catholic Society of Foresters (NCSF), explained the importance of dinner fundraiser, “The Christmas Reflections meal is a NCSF matching funds event to help with maintenance costs of the Museum building, including the need to replace the leaky roof system.”
“Christmas Reflections is the only fundraising event we are able to hold this year, so please consider the German American Museum in your end-of-the year charitable giving. The annual June cultural heritage workshop and Oktoberfest fundraising events were cancelled due to the COVID pandemic,” noted Clair Blong, president of the Society.
The St. Lucas Historical Society is recognized as a Federally and State of Iowa non-profit charitable organization. Mel Bodensteiner, a Society board member said, “On June 1, 2003, the IRS granted the St. Lucas Historical Society the 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status as a non-profit charitable organization. All donations are greatly appreciated and will be put to good use.”
For dinner planning purposes, please call Virginia at 563-778- 2710 to indicate how many dinners you plan to take home on this pre-Christmas evening.
The Museum offers a unique learning experience about the 165-year ethnic heritage of the St. Lucas community and surrounding areas. Currently, the Museum and Library collections include several thousand artifacts, photos documents and books. The collections continue to grow through thoughtful donations made by many local families.
The Family History Center is a repository of family genealogies and histories. As families realize the importance of having a place to preserve and share their family story for the future, the collection continues to grow.
Also this month, the Historical Society will host an open house Dec. 19 and 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day to show the public the refreshed museum exhibit rooms, and newly-restored vast attic space where many elaborate Christmas trees and decorations are on display. The attic was a lengthy summer and fall restoration effort that involved more than 1,250 volunteer hours to complete.
Society President Blong said COVID pandemic procedures will be in place during the open house, which means social distancing and face masks are required or will be available to those who need one.
Carl Most, the secretary of the Society extends the German greeting to all, "Der Vorstand und Mitglieder von der Historical Society wünsche allen von nah und weit Frohe Weihnachten und einen guten Rutsch ins Neue Jahr! Gnade sei mit Euch und Friede von Gott und dem Herrn Jesus Christus." The translation of Carl's remarks is: "The Board and Members of the Historical Society wish everyone from near and far Merry Christmas and a good New Year. Grace to you and peace from God and our Lord Jesus Christ."