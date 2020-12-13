Christmas Reindeer Snack Mix

Sweet and salty treat that is a perfect snack for the holiday time.
Prep time: 20 Min Serves: A crowd
Ingredients:
2 c Bugles
2 c mini-pretzels
2 c Rice Chex cereal
2 c dry roasted peanuts
2 c red and green M&M’s
24 oz white chocolate
Directions:
1. Mix all ingredients, except white chocolate, in a large bowl.
2. Melt chocolate in the microwave or double boiler until smooth.
3. Pour melted chocolate over and mix well.
4. Spread on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper and allow to cool.
5. When cooled, break into pieces. Store in a dry covered container. No need to refrigerate.