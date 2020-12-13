Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Christmas Reindeer Snack Mix

Sweet and salty treat that is a perfect snack for the holiday time.

Prep time: 20 Min Serves: A crowd

Ingredients:

2 c Bugles

2 c mini-pretzels

2 c Rice Chex cereal

2 c dry roasted peanuts

2 c red and green M&M’s

24 oz white chocolate

Directions:

1. Mix all ingredients, except white chocolate, in a large bowl.

2. Melt chocolate in the microwave or double boiler until smooth.

3. Pour melted chocolate over and mix well.

4. Spread on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper and allow to cool.

5. When cooled, break into pieces. Store in a dry covered container. No need to refrigerate.

