The warm glow that radiates from the dining room of Glen and Michelle Loucks’ rural Oelwein home signals the start of the holiday season for their grandkids. The glow radiates from the thousands of tiny white lights in her Christmas village, a vast collection of ceramic buildings she has accumulated over the years.
“There are 67 houses and buildings in my village. Everything is made to make it like a real working village,” Michelle said.
Twenty-five years ago, Michelle was selling Watkins products and bought two houses from the company catalog. That was the start of a quarter century of collecting.
“I’m always looking for unique pieces or something that I don’t have,” she said. “My husband Glen was getting me something every year for Christmas and my kids would get me pieces, too. Two years ago, I told everyone to stop buying for my village.”
Michelle says the village started out on an antique table in the dining room. Then a folding table was added to accommodate the growing village. A few years ago, she started adding a shelving unit to the corner in the dining room where the village is displayed. Now it encompasses the two tables and three tiers of shelves.
If she puts the display up alone, it takes her about two full days. This year, with impending surgery on her hand right after Thanksgiving, two of her grandsons came to help her the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. They had it set up in an afternoon.
“It was nice. They went up and down the stairs hauling the totes, so that saved me a lot of time,” she said. “Of course, we played while we worked.”
When it is all set up and plugged in, the massive display lights up a couple of the rooms, with no other lights needed. There is a lot to look at and difficult to find any two houses the same. Michelle has added trees, people, vehicles, horses, other animals and sleighs to the display, along with a snowy material on which they are set up.
“The granddaughters like the ice skating rink with the skaters that go around on the magnetized surface. Grandsons like the train that goes through the tunnel in the mountain,” she said.
“I just enjoy the collection and looking at all of the pieces. It’s as much fun for me as it is for the kids, I think,” Michelle said, adding that her youngest daughter has expressed an interest in the village as an heirloom someday.
So, does she also have time for a Christmas tree? Yes, Michelle has seven Christmas trees in her house, including a Charlie Brown tree, fiber optic, three ceramic trees and two real ones. And then there are the 15 different Santas. To say she likes to collect things would be an understatement.
But for Michelle, her little collections just add to the holiday spirit around her house. It’s her favorite time of year and except for the cats trying to steal the skaters from the skating rink, it’s all a lot of enjoyment for her. That’s what holiday traditions are all about.