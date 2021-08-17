Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

More than 250 backpacks of school supplies were distributed to children in need by the Oelwein members of the Council of Churches on Aug. 9 at Parkside Elementary. More will be distributed later, Elementary Principal Justin McGuinness reported to the School Board on Monday.

