CIC offered virtually

AMES – The Pesticide Safety Education Program at Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host statewide online 2020-2021 Private pesticide applicator Continuing Instruction Courses, beginning Jan. 20.
Available course dates are listed below.
• Jan. 20; 9-11:30 a.m.
• Feb. 11; 9-11:30 a.m.
• Feb. 18; 9-11:30 a.m.
• March 1; 1-3:30 p.m.
• March 16; 7-9:30 p.m.
• April 6; 7-9:30 p.m.
• April 12; 1-3:30 p.m.
Private pesticide applicators needing to attend a 2020-2021 P-CIC program should contact their county extension office to preregister. The cost of the program is $20.
“Due to the continued prevalence of COVID-19 positive cases, we have added an option for private applicators to view the P-CIC program from their home,” said Kristine Schaefer, manager for pesticide safety education with ISU Extension and Outreach.
Some county extension offices will still offer the opportunity to view the P-CIC DVD program in their office, or they may host a P-CIC live or virtual program with their field agronomist at different dates and times. Applicators have until April 15 to attend the P- CIC program to maintain their recertification by CIC.
Attendees will need to preregister with a county extension office and have a computer and a good internet connection to participate in virtual programs.
The PSEP will offer additional virtual P-CIC programs in February, March and April. For more information, contact Deb Kahler at the Fayette County Extension office, 563-425-3331 or dkahler@iastate.edu