The following area city governments will each close on Friday, July 3 ahead of the Independence Day holiday on Saturday. Oelwein will reopen at 8:30 a.m. Monday; Fayette, Hazleton and Maynard will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday; Fairbank will reopen at 9 a.m. Monday; Sumner will reopen at 7:30 a.m. Monday.

 
 
 

