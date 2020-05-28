Oelwein City Council approved the sale of an abandoned house at Tuesday’s virtual meeting that will pave the way to honing carpentry skills for the next Husky Construction class at Oelwein High.
Some may remember, earlier this year the city conducted a tour of properties it has acquired. A house at 801 Third Ave. N.E. was on the tour and has been available for sale since then, but no offers have been received. The property is a large corner lot with an older, small ranch-style house on it that has been empty for some time.
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger reported the school approached the city about purchasing the house and flipping it for owner-occupied housing. The purchase would allow the Husky Construction Program class of 2020-2021 to learn more skills regarding rehabilitation of existing structures, not just constructing new ones, as have been the projects over the past four years.
Oelwein School Superintendent Josh Ehn wrote a letter to the city on behalf of the school board, formally making a purchase offer on the house, saying this property will provide a perfect opportunity for the school and students to make a positive impact on the community through its restoration.
The school’s construction program comes with some pretty strong credentials, having constructed three new homes in Oelwein that combined, added more than $700,000 in taxable value, along with immeasurable training to more than 50 students in the trades.
Ehn’s proposal stated immediate plans for the house would be to take care of a mold issue and build a new foundation. He said the construction class would apply for the Oelwein Fix and Flip Program to learn more about this exciting opportunity in the community. All rehab and construction costs would come out of this fund, with work beginning this summer and concluding next spring.
Mulfinger told the Council this is a great opportunity to pair with the school district on a unique project that combines learning opportunities with creating better housing in the community. He alluded that this partnership could be just the beginning of housing improvements.
The Council approved the sale and accepted the school district’s offer of $8,500 for the property. The district will be responsible for any back taxes and take all city costs off the table.