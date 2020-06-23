Help is on the way for Oelwein residents who need to get rid of junk or damaged items from flash flooding earlier this month. Oelwein City Council approved a new format for helping residents with spring cleanup at Monday night’s Council meeting.
It was noted that the coronavirus pandemic has not allowed a safe spring citywide cleanup event for residents as was done in past years. A sticker program the city already has in place will be expanded with a reduced sticker rate and extended over a two-month program to start in July and end in August.
Currently, customers can buy a sticker at City Hall for $15 and set their items on the curb for Black Hawk Waste to pick up the first week of the month on their regular service day.
Starting in July, the Council has reduced the sticker price to $5 per large item to place on the curb on their regular service day. Residents can call City Hall (319-283-5440) to purchase their sticker. City Hall can charge it directly to the utility bill and residents can come to City Hall to pick up the sticker.
Residents will be required to list the item they are setting on the curb so that Black Hawk Waste is prepared for it. Items that will be accepted are, couch, chair, table, dresser, mattress, box spring, child toys, appliances, carpet (small remnants, no remodels).
Items that are not accepted are electronics, metals and oil.
The program starts July 6 and runs until Aug. 28. There is no limit to stickers per property. All requests for a pickup must be made a week in advance. Citizens should place their sticker items on the curb near their normal garbage pickup area the night before the designated garbage day.
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger explained the city will offset the cost of each ticket using local option sales tax dollars that were normally spent on the citywide cleanup.
While residents work toward getting rid of their junk, the city has also accepted a bid for junk house demolitions. There are 41 properties within city limits that are slated for demolition, upon which bids were received. This is a collective project with all properties to be taken down by the lowest bidder. Lansing Brothers Construction of Luxemburg submitted the lowest of the five bids received and was awarded the contract for $386,100. Mulfinger said the city will pay for the project through leftover bond proceeds, local option sales tax, and hopefully, with funds from two homes the city is trying to sell at this time.
Lansing Brothers will begin demolitions in July and will go in order of the ones that are free and clear of asbestos first. One of the company owners spoke at Monday’s Council meeting and said they are able to take down two houses per day, so the demolitions should be a quick and steady progression.
The Council also approved a contract for asbestos removal from 22 properties. City Zoning Administrator Jay Shekleton took the four bids received for review and told the Council he researched the two lowest bidding companies, who were both from Cedar Rapids. He reported only one of the companies was approved by the Better Business Bureau, so he recommended going with ECCO Midwest, even though their bid was $104 higher at $55,700.
The City Council noted not everything is being torn down in Oelwein. At the last Council meeting, approval was given to the Homes for Iowa Project, which brings in preconstructed homes from Iowa’s prison system, to be erected onsite upon prepared foundations.
The city received two bids for the prepared foundations, which also include mechanical, plumbing, electrical, carpentry, and flooring for placement of the two manufactured homes. Brewer Construction, LLC was awarded the contract with the low bid of $63,600.
These single-level homes will each include a garage and sell for $150,000. With a down payment, the mortgage is estimated at $800 per month, which includes principal, interest, insurance, and property tax. Without a down payment, the monthly mortgage is around $950.
According to Mulfinger, the city’s goal is to break even on these homes which are being funded through local option sales tax and keep reinvesting the money each year to build more homes, thereby replenishing fresh housing stock in the community.